SK pharmteco Unites Leading Brands to Create Global Powerhouse in CDMO Services

Streamlined Organization Lays Foundation for Company Rebrand

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APImanufacturing--SK pharmteco, a global contract development, manufacturing, and analytical testing organization serving the pharmaceutical and cell & gene therapy industries, today announced the launch of a brand unification initiative. This strategic move brings together the expertise and capabilities of several industry-respected organizations under the unified SK pharmteco brand.





This initiative builds on the legacies of SK biotek, SK biotek Ireland, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, Yposkesi, AMPAC Fine Chemicals, and AMPAC Analytical to create a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) powerhouse. While these individual brands will continue to operate, they will now be known collectively as SK pharmteco, symbolizing a new era of innovation and growth.

“By uniting under the SK pharmteco banner, we create a stronger, more streamlined organization that delivers a seamless experience for our clients,” said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. “Our combined capabilities encompass many services, from early-stage development to commercial manufacturing and state-of-the-art analytical testing. This comprehensive offering empowers us to support our partners throughout the entire drug development lifecycle and, ultimately, quickly provide life-changing therapies to those who need it most.”

Building upon this brand unification, SK pharmteco will unveil a comprehensive rebranding initiative. This transformation will encompass a recently launched new website with a fresh URL, www.skpharmteco.com, along with modern and cohesive visual imagery, and updated email addresses to reflect the unified SK pharmteco brand identity.

“Our rebrand marks a pivotal moment for SK pharmteco, aligning our identity with our mission to deliver transformative medicines to patients and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers,” said Liza Rivera, SK pharmteco’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications, who is leading the branding efforts. “Additionally, it reflects our dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence as a trusted partner.”

The unified SK pharmteco boasts a robust global footprint with facilities strategically located across North America, Europe, and Asia. This extensive network ensures efficient project management and facilitates close collaboration with clients worldwide.

The company’s expanded service portfolio encompasses:

Process development and manufacture of small molecules (APIs intermediates and registered starting materials)

Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing

Analytical development and testing services

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, cell and gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

