SK pharmteco Invests $260 Million to Expand Global Small Molecule and Peptide Production

September 30, 2024 | 
3 min read

- Expansion includes a new 5-story, 136k sq. ft. multipurpose building in Sejong

- More than 300 new employees to be hired for the anticipated 2026 opening

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#APImanufacturing--SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a major expansion of its small molecule and peptide production capabilities with a $260 million investment to construct a new state-of-the-art facility in Sejong, South Korea.


Scheduled to begin operations in late 2026, the new facility will be the fifth plant the company opens in South Korea and will be a cornerstone of SK pharmteco’s global manufacturing network. Spanning 135,800 square feet, it will feature eight production trains with an output of tens of metric tons annually. This investment also includes state-of-the-art peptide R&D facilities, cGMP kilo labs, and cGMP pilot plant for peptide manufacturing. These resources can support early-stage clinical and commercial production with great flexibility.

Last, the investment also includes building the shell for a sixth manufacturing plant, which will allow us to quickly expand capacity in the future.

“This expansion is a testament to our unwavering dedication to serving the evolving needs of the life sciences industry,” said Joerg Ahlgrimm, CEO of SK pharmteco. “By investing in this new facility, we’re increasing our capacity in Asia in line with our global expansion strategy and solidifying our position as a trusted partner for companies developing groundbreaking treatments, demonstrating our adaptability and reliability in a rapidly changing industry.”

SK pharmteco plans to hire over 300 new employees at the Sejong site to support this expansion. This investment underscores SK pharmteco’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality peptides and small molecules, essential components of many innovative therapies, demonstrating our reliability and dedication to the industry.

The life science industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements and a rising demand for innovative treatments. However, the global supply chain for these therapies faces challenges, including limited manufacturing capacity and complex regulatory requirements. SK pharmteco’s new facility addresses these challenges by providing a scalable and reliable solution for producing these critical therapies.

“Our new facility represents a significant investment in our future and a commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers,” said Yongwoo Park, SK pharmteco’s President, Small Molecule, Asia. “By expanding our capacity and capabilities, we can offer even faster turnaround times, increased flexibility, and a higher level of quality. This investment further solidifies SK pharmteco’s position as a trusted partner for companies developing innovative cell and gene therapies and small molecules, enabling us to accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing treatments.”

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and Korea. The company partners with biopharmaceutical companies of all sizes to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and intermediates, cell and gene therapy technologies, registered starting materials, and analytical services for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.

Contacts

Keith Bowermaster, APR, CCMP
Communications Consultant
keith.bowermaster@skpt.com

Website: www.skpharmteco.com

