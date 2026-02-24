Six presented abstracts at ASCO-GU 2026 reinforce the clinical impact of Myriad’s Precise MRD, Prolaris, and MyRisk tests

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, will present new data at the 2026 ASCO-GU conference supporting its Precise MRDTM (Molecular Residual Disease) Test, Prolaris® Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test and MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Tests. These data highlight Myriad’s expanding role across the cancer care continuum, including ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease detection, prognostic stratification, and inherited cancer risk assessment.

“The data Myriad is presenting at ASCO-GU suggest our oncology products go further than standard approaches to deliver unique insights for patients with cancer,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics. “Our MRD test may reveal clinically consequential information that may not have been attainable on first-generation tests. We demonstrate with deep statistical rigor that Prolaris is highly prognostic and additive to classical risk categories. Finally, we find that MyRisk has comparable likelihood to identify a germline variant across risk groups, which may help to broaden the scope of those who receive and benefit from testing.”

Multiple studies presented at ASCO-GU will highlight the performance of Precise MRD in genitourinary cancers, including bladder cancer, urothelial cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. In these analyses, sensitivity was high at the baseline time point, with many detection events at ctDNA concentrations in the ultrasensitive range below 100 parts per million. Though the trials are still maturing, the early evidence to be presented at ASCO-GU suggests a correspondence between ctDNA levels and clinical outcomes.

The company will share results of a robust meta-analysis of 14 studies involving more than 8,000 patients that support the prognostic power of the Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test. The meta-analysis indicates that Prolaris is significantly prognostic for both distant metastasis and prostate-cancer specific mortality. These data help explain why Prolaris is uniquely suited to help guide initial treatment decisions. Importantly, Prolaris was found to be significantly prognostic above and beyond conventional risk categories driven by clinical factors alone.

Finally, data will be presented evaluating germline testing using the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test in localized prostate cancer, including the prevalence of pathogenic variants and their association with Gleason score and NCCN risk grouping. The data indicate that germline positivity rates do not significantly differ across the Gleason-score groups or NCCN risk groups, suggesting that it may not be appropriate to limit germline testing only to those with high Gleason or NCCN risk.

These abstracts and posters will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, which will be held Feb. 26-28 at the Moscone West Conference Center, San Francisco, Calif., Myriad will exhibit at booth #20. For more information, visit: https://myriad.com/oncology/conferences/

Myriad Genetics Presentations

Precise MRD

Ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease detection via tumor-informed whole-genome sequencing-based ctDNA assay in resectable urothelial cancer in the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 project

Poster Board Number: J16; Abstract Number: 810

Friday, Feb. 27 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM PST, 4:45 PM - 5:45 PM PST

Presenter: Shigehiro Tsukahara, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan

CONSOLIDATE: Interim Results from a Phase I/II study of radiotherapy combined with enfortumab vedotin (EV) for locally advanced bladder cancer with paired translational ctDNA and utDNA

Poster Board Number: N25; Abstract Number: TPS912

Friday, Feb. 27 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM PST; 4:45 PM - 5:45 PM PST

Presenter: Patrick Carriere, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Circulating KIM-1 and ctDNA as prognostic markers in oligometastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): The K-COMPASS model

Rapid Oral Abstract; Abstract Number: 537

Saturday, Feb. 28, 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM PST

Presenter: Chad Tang, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Ultra-sensitive whole-genome sequencing-based molecular residual disease detection in resectable renal cell carcinoma: Preliminary results from the MONSTAR-SCREEN-3 study

Rapid Oral Abstract; Abstract Number: 421

Saturday, Feb. 28, 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM PST

Presenter: Taigo Kato, MD, PhD, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test

The Prolaris Test on diagnostic biopsy for localized prostate cancer prognosis across risk groups and management: An individual participant data meta-analysis

Poster Board Number: M22; Abstract Number: 394

Thursday, Feb. 26, 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM PST and 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST

Presenter: Steven Monda, MD, University of Michigan

MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test

Rethinking germline testing in localized prostate cancer: Prevalence of germline variants and association with Gleason score and NCCN risk grouping

Poster Board Number: K14; Abstract Number: 322

Thursday, Feb. 26, 11:30 AM - 12:45 PM PST and 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM PST

Presenter: Adam Cole, MD, TruCore Pathology

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Myriad Genetics tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad Genetics Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the company’s intent to present new data at the 2026 ASCO-GU conference regarding its Precise MRD, Prolaris and MyRisk tests, and that these data are expected to highlight Myriad’s expanding role across the cancer care continuum, including ultra-sensitive molecular residual disease detection, prognostic stratification, and inherited cancer risk assessment. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

