Sitryx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 2, 2026

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 2 September 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, 8 September – Thursday, 10 September 2026

Location: Boston, MA, US

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation date and time: 8 September, 12.45 ET

Webcast access here

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, 14 September – Wednesday, 16 September 2026

Location: New York, NY, US

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation date and time: 14 September, 13.05 ET

Webcast access here

Stifel Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Date: Wednesday, 23 September 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Needham Private Company Conference – Biotech and MedTech

Date: Tuesday, 13 October - Wednesday, 14 October 2026

Location: Virtual

Format: 1x1 meetings

Interested investors should contact their bank representatives to schedule meetings during the events. Webcasts of presentations will be accessible via the Events page of the Sitryx website.

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.