Press Releases

Sitryx to participate in upcoming healthcare investor conferences - November 13, 2025

November 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – November 13, 2025 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming healthcare conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date: November 17-20, 2025
Location: London, UK
Format: 1x1 Meetings

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference 2025
Date: December 2-4, 2025
Location: New York, USA
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Presentation date and time: December 2, 11:50-12:10pm ET

RBC Healthcare Private Company Conference 2025
Date: December 11, 2025
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Management will be in attendance to participate in one-on-one and group meetings during each event. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies, Piper Sandler and RBC representatives, respectively, to schedule meetings.  

Ends

For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare
Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh
+44 (0)20 3709 5700
Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx
Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.


Events Europe Massachusetts
