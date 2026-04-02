Sitryx nominates novel, oral GLS1 inhibitor for clinical development in moderate to severe asthma

Candidate has potential to be a first-in-class treatment offering biologic-like disease control from an oral small molecule

Regulatory submission preparation and entry into the clinic is expected in H1 2027

Oxford, UK and Boston, MA – 2 April 2026 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease, today announces the nomination of its lead glutaminase-1 (GLS1) inhibitor as the latest development candidate from its proprietary pipeline to progress to regulatory non-clinical studies to support a Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA).

Sitryx’s GLS1 inhibitor (SIT-052) offers first-in-class potential as an oral, targeted therapy for moderate to severe asthma. GLS1 is a key metabolic enzyme that regulates immune cell activation and function by facilitating a critical step in glutamine metabolism, which enables cytokine production, cellular proliferation and tissue inflammation. Sitting at the interface between chronic inflammation and tissue remodelling, GLS-1 inhibition has a unique profile that may address multiple elements of disease.

By inhibiting GLS1, Sitryx’s candidate modulates dendritic cell-driven T cell responses, a mechanism central to asthmatic immune pathology. In addition, GLS-1 inhibition reduces smooth muscle and fibroblast proliferation. This offers the potential to dampen inflammation, prevent exacerbations, reduce remodelling and maintain lung function in patients with uncontrolled disease. Sitryx’s GLS1 inhibitor has the potential to help patients with uncontrolled asthma by preventing exacerbations and maintaining their lung function through inhibiting inflammation and reducing lung remodelling. Beyond asthma, Sitryx is exploring the potential of SIT-052 across a broader range of diseases characterized by chronic inflammation, tissue remodelling and fibrosis.

The candidate has demonstrated robust efficacy in preclinical disease models, supporting its potential to deliver biologic-like efficacy in a convenient, oral small molecule format, addressing key limitations of current treatment approaches.

Across the US and Europe, approximately 40 million adults are living with asthma, a chronic inflammatory lung disease characterized by airway inflammation and bronchoconstriction, with symptoms ranging from persistent cough and wheeze to severe, life-threatening exacerbations. Despite existing therapies, up to a quarter of patients have moderate to severe forms of the disease, many of whom remain inadequately controlled by current treatments.

Iain Kilty, Chief Executive Officer of Sitryx, commented: “The nomination of our GLS1 inhibitor for clinical development in moderate to severe asthma marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of our immunometabolism pipeline. With a compelling mechanistic rationale and strong preclinical data, we believe this program has the potential to deliver biologic-like disease control from an oral small molecule, providing a much-needed treatment option for asthmatic patients.”

Ravi Rao, Chief Medical Officer of Sitryx, commented: “Targeting immune cell metabolism represents a novel and highly promising approach in moderate to severe asthma, which remains a significant global health burden for patients whose disease is not controlled by current therapies. By modulating dendritic cell-driven T cell activation, our GLS1 inhibitor directly addresses a central mechanism underlying asthmatic disease pathology. The preclinical data generated to date are highly encouraging, demonstrating meaningful effects on inflammatory pathways and lung function and we look forward to advancing this candidate into clinical development and exploring its potential to improve outcomes for patients with moderate to severe asthma.”

Regulatory submission preparation and entry into the clinic is expected in H1 2027.

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For more information about Sitryx please contact:

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott, David Daley, Evi Useh

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Sitryx@icrhealthcare.com

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral therapies to restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The Company has a broad pipeline of novel small molecule candidates targeting major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Its lead candidate, SYX-5219, is a potentially first-in-class PKM2 modulator in development for atopic dermatitis as a once-daily oral therapy with future development potential across multiple autoimmune diseases.

Established with seed funding from SV Health Investors, Sitryx has an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Eli Lilly and Company, and GSK.

Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK with additional presence in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.