Sirona Medical Secures $42M in Series C Financing to Enhance Customer Success With Its Cloud-Native Unify Platform

The investment, led by Avidity Partners, will enable the company to scale rapidly and ensure customer success amid tremendous growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical , a pioneer in cloud-native radiology workflow software, announces $42 million in Series C financing, inclusive of equity and converted debt. Avidity Partners, a participant in the previously announced Series B financing, led this round with additional participation from other existing investors, including 8VC , and GreatPoint Ventures .

Following a successful commercial launch last November, this round represents continued investor commitment to Sirona’s novel, cloud-native approach to radiology IT. Not only is Sirona differentiated in its ability to seamlessly integrate the critical elements of the Radiologist’s workflow — worklist, viewer, reporter, and PACS archive — but it is the only company demonstrating this capability through commercial validation.

As such, this new capital will support the following key initiatives:

Continued evolution of the Unify platform, particularly around workflow efficiency and AI-powered report generation. Ongoing customer service and support. Commercial expansion.

As Sirona prepares for this next growth stage, the company also announces that Hooman Hakami, a seasoned healthcare leader who has served as a senior executive at GE Healthcare and Medtronic, has been appointed CEO. Cameron Andrews, Sirona’s founder, will remain actively involved in his new role as President.

“We are entering the next phase in the company’s maturity and ability to deliver our next-generation solution to a broader audience while supporting the success of every customer,” said Cameron Andrews.

“The Sirona vision is compelling. Cameron and the entire team have done an excellent job achieving a level of workflow integration across multiple platforms that no other company has reached in radiology IT. I look forward to working alongside Cameron and the entire Sirona team as we enter this new growth phase,” said Hakami.

Sirona’s Unify platform is the flagship radiology workflow solution that unifies diagnostic & clinical image viewing, radiology reporting, worklist, and AI (including impression generation) on a single cloud-native platform. The Unify platform can be deployed as an overlay to existing on-premises systems (PACS and RIS), allowing radiology practices that service multiple hospitals and health systems to combine disparate workflows into a single unified workflow experience.

The Unify platform was built from the ground up and built to be deployed in the cloud to provide the following advantages:

Simplify data security and access using advanced protocols, supporting industry standards, and providing safeguards against cyber threats.

Offer real-time monitoring to address potential issues proactively.

Deliver a fully redundant workflow solution that is always on and includes built-in fault tolerance.

Enable seamless integration and deployment of both 1st and 3rd party AI algorithms.

Sirona will demonstrate the full capabilities of the Unify platform and will launch its new Sirona Reporter at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, Dec 1-4. They will be in Booth #5509 - South Hall, AI Showcase. Book your demo now to explore three subscription options:

“Our belief in the unique value proposition that Sirona offers is unequivocal,” said Jacob Garfield, Managing Director at Avidity Partners. “The response from customers validates the unmatched capabilities of a cloud-native approach, and we are confident in the long-term growth of this company.”

About Sirona Medical Inc.

San Francisco, CA

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today’s radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications — worklist, viewer, reporter, archive, and AI — into a single, streamlined workspace. Sirona’s radiology operating system (RadOS) represents the first-of-its-kind rearchitecting of an enterprise imaging IT infrastructure. It puts radiologists in the driver’s seat with novel AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, to enable radiologists to work as fast as they can think. To learn more about how Sirona Medical can enhance your radiology practice, visit

