siRNA Biotech Rigerna Bio Secured over USD$30m Initial Financing with Aspirations to Create Therapies for Kidney Patients

Innovative siRNA biotech startup Rigerna has just announced the completion of over USD$30m financing in seed and angel round. Based on solid support of healthcare investment funds, the company has recently launched Phase 1 trial dosing for RG002 (C3-siRNA), aiming to change treatment paradigm for IgA nephropathy. Rigerna also completed Proof-of-Concept experiments for its proprietary kidney-targeting siRNA platform in Non-human Primate, which marks the first successful attempt worldwide.

The company was founded by Dr. Yuanyu Huang, who is a seasoned expert with over 16 years’ industrial and academic experience. From “Most Influential Scientists Globally” list by Stanford-Elsevier Mendeley Data, Dr. Huang ranks top 0.26%, reflecting a provoking leading position in oligonucleotide sector. Rigerna has well-established proprietary foundation platforms, including nucleotide modification, tissue-targeting delivery, target sequence screening, etc.

Rigerna is a clinical stage company focusing on kidney disease, as initial pipeline RG002 is undergoing Phase 1 clinical trial. Based on upgraded GalNAc technology, RG002 has been demonstrated to reduce uPCR (key biomarker for IgAN) by approximately 60% in Non-human Primate IgA nephropathy model, indicating profound therapeutic effect in humans. Based on sound safety and efficacy profile, RG002 tends to become a cornerstone therapy for IgA nephropathy treatment.

What sets Rigerna apart from competition is its proprietary kidney-targeting platform with Proof-of-Concept evidence in Non-human Primates. Unpublished data reveals that the majority of siRNA are concentrated in kidney rather than other organs, and target gene expression level was consistently reduced by more than 70%. This is the first release of kidney targeting in Non-Human Primates ever in the industry, paving a solid way for remarkable kidney treatments.

Rigerna envisions to provide profound therapy for kidney patients by creating effective siRNA drugs. “Tens of millions of patients are suffering from kidney diseases worldwide with few effective therapies”, said Dr. Huang the founder, “Our belief is to change this difficult situation with propriety delivery platform and make significant contributions to the whole kidney patient community. We are optimistic about pipeline and platform progress and are also preparing to collaborate with peers.”

About Rigerna

Rigerna is an innovative siRNA biotech committed and dedicated to discovering drugs for kidney diseases. Based on proprietary modification platforms, the company has brought the initial pipeline into Phase1 clinical trial, aiming to become first-in-class siRNA drug for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Rigerna has discovered a novel kidney-targeting approach and completed Proof-of-Concept experiments in Non-Human Primates recently. Located in Suzhou/Beijing, Rigerna has attracted various experts in oligonucleotide therapies and innovative drug development. We would like to seek diverse collaborations with Pharmaceutical and Biotech companies.

Please contact BD@rignerna.com for further information.