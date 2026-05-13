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Sionna Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast can be accessed in the ‘Investors’ section of Sionna’s website at https://investors.sionnatx.com/. A replay will also be available following the event.

About Sionna Therapeutics 
Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein. Sionna’s goal is to deliver differentiated medicines for people living with CF that can restore their CFTR function to as close to normal as possible by directly stabilizing CFTR’s nucleotide binding domain 1 (NBD1), which Sionna believes is central to potentially unlocking dramatic improvements in clinical outcomes and quality of life for people with CF. Leveraging more than a decade of the co-founders’ research on NBD1, Sionna is advancing a pipeline of small molecules engineered to correct the defects caused by the F508del genetic mutation, which occurs in NBD1. Sionna is also developing a portfolio of complementary CFTR modulators that are designed to work synergistically with its NBD1 stabilizers to improve CFTR function. For more information about Sionna, visit www.sionnatx.com.

Sionna intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Sionna’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following Sionna’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

Media Contact 
Sarah Spencer
media@sionnatx.com

Investor Contact 
Juliet Labadorf 
ir@sionnatx.com 


Massachusetts Events Healthcare Cystic fibrosis
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