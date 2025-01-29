Siolta Therapeutics and Cowellnex Enter Joint Research Agreement

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#livebiotherapeuticproducts--Siolta Therapeutics, a leader in the development of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs), and Cowellnex Co. Ltd, a Kirin and Kyowa Kirin joint investment, have signed a preclinical joint research agreement to develop an LBP aimed at the prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). This collaboration combines Siolta’s expertise in microbial science with Cowellnex’s institutional strength to advance research and establish treatments in microbiome drug discovery.





NEC is a severe condition affecting premature infants, characterized by intestinal necrosis with high morbidity and mortality rates. Despite improvements in neonatal care, effective prevention and treatment of NEC remain challenging. Using Siolta’s unique LBP platform, this joint research aims to develop a product to prevent the occurrence of NEC.

“We are excited to collaborate with Cowellnex on this important research,” said Nikole Kimes, Ph.D., CEO of Siolta Therapeutics. “Our shared vision and complementary technologies provide a strong foundation for developing innovative biotherapeutics targeting NEC in vulnerable infant populations.”

“We are delighted to start this research with Siolta, following our investment through Kirin’s CVC fund,” stated Junko Nishimae, President of Cowellnex. “NEC is a critical unmet medical need globally, affecting the lives of newborns. We hope to create innovative preventive medicines through collaboration with Siolta, utilizing Kirin’s gut microbiota research and Kyowa Kirin’s pharmaceutical R&D expertise.”

Leveraging Siolta’s Precision Symbiotics Platform™, this joint research with Cowellnex is poised to accelerate the discovery and development of groundbreaking interventions that could significantly improve neonatal care.

About Siolta Therapeutics

Siolta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company specializing in the research and development of live biotherapeutic products aimed at preventing and treating diseases impacted by the human microbiome with a focus on the maternal-infant axis. Learn more at www.sioltatherapeutics.com

About Cowellnex

Cowellnex Co., Ltd. was established in September 2024 through a joint investment by Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (President & COO: Takeshi Minakata, hereinafter referred to as Kirin) and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Masashi Miyamoto, hereinafter referred to as Kyowa Kirin) (investment ratio: Kirin 50%, Kyowa Kirin 50%). By integrating research and development, venture investment, and business development, we aim to create innovations and support enriched lives for our customers by addressing social issues related to health.

Contacts



Nikole Kimes, CEO

nkimes@sioltatherapeutics.com