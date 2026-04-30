SINOVAC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year 2024

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVA) (“SINOVAC” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). An electronic copy of the Annual Report can be accessed on SINOVAC’s investor relations website at https://www.sinovac.com/en-us/Investors and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About SINOVAC

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SINOVAC) is a China-based global biopharmaceutical company, with a mission of “supply vaccines to eliminate human diseases”, the company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines and related biological products that protect against human infectious diseases.

The company’s diversified portfolio includes vaccines for influenza, viral hepatitis, varicella, Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), poliomyelitis, pneumococcal disease, etc., of which 3 vaccines have been prequalified by WHO, including inactivated hepatitis A vaccine Healive®, Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV), and varicella vaccine.

SINOVAC has a leading edge in developing vaccines to combat infectious disease outbreaks and was among the first to initiate R&D during major public health emergencies, including SARS, H5N1, H1N1, and COVID-19. The company developed the world’s first inactivated SARS vaccine (Phase I completed), China’s first H5N1 influenza vaccine (Panflu®), the world’s first H1N1 influenza vaccine (Panflu.1®), and CoronaVac®, the most widely used inactivated COVID-19 vaccine globally.

Beyond its marketed portfolio, the company is advancing a robust pipeline that includes combination vaccines, recombinant protein vaccines and next-generation platforms such as mRNA technologies and antibodies.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation and global health, SINOVAC is expanding its global footprint by strengthening partnerships with research institutions, international organizations, and local partners. Through broader market presence, technological cooperation, and localized production, the company aims to accelerate vaccine development and supply, enhance regional access to high-quality products, and better address unmet medical needs while improving preparedness for future pandemics.

For more information, please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Email: ir@sinovac.com