Sinopia Secures Phase II SBIR Grant from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research for Oral Mucositis

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform, announced today that it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR grant totaling $2.2M from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) to advance its oral mucositis program to lead discovery and optimization.





“We are appreciative to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research for the additional funding to support the discovery of novel small molecules and the identification of promising treatment candidates for oral mucositis, a debilitating side effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy characterized by inflammation and ulceration in mucosal tissue,” said Iman Famili, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “Oral mucositis is a hidden side effect of cancer therapy that can halt treatment or require modified treatment, which can lead to poorer clinical outcomes for up to 90% of patients with head and neck cancer.”

Sinopia is leveraging its computational drug discovery LEarn And DiScover (LEADS®) platform to identify promising oral mucositis therapeutic targets and candidates. The LEADS® platform consists of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) analysis of multi-omics data from relevant disease models to identify pathological signatures combined with high-throughput screening (HTS) and predictive modeling to identify and prioritize novel targets and compounds. This Phase II SBIR grant builds upon Sinopia’s Phase I success in identifying a target not previously investigated in oral mucositis in in vivo models.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44DE031464. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary computational drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s discovery platform combines high-throughput omics data, AI/machine learning, and network biology. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS San Diego. For more information, please visit www.sinopiabio.com/.

Contacts



Iman Famili, Ph.D.

info@sinopiabio.com