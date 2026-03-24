Sinopia Biosciences Awarded NCI Grant to Advance LEADS® Drug Discovery Platform for Oncology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinopia Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics identified using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform, today announced it has been awarded a research grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to expand the application of its metabolomics-driven discovery capabilities to oncology.

Modern drug discovery increasingly relies on large-scale biological datasets to understand complex cellular systems. While sequencing based approaches are widely used, other biomolecular layers such as metabolites remain comparatively underexplored despite their close link to cellular phenotype and disease biology.

Sinopia’s LEADS® platform integrates high-throughput metabolomics with machine learning and systems biology to enable data-driven drug discovery. By capturing systems-level metabolic responses, the platform generates insight into disease-relevant signatures to identify new therapeutic strategies.

The NCI grant will support generation of large-scale datasets to characterize metabolic states of hundreds of cancer types and their responses to therapeutics. The project will combine high-throughput metabolomics with novel deep learning approaches to identify metabolic signatures associated with resistance to widely used anticancer therapies.

“We are grateful for the NCI’s support,” said Aarash Bordbar, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Sinopia Biosciences. “Our preliminary data demonstrates the promise of LEADS® for oncology. With this grant, we will now generate large-scale cancer datasets specifically designed for our algorithms, enabling deeper insight and revealing potential new opportunities for intervention.”

The research will build on Sinopia’s existing metabolomics datasets and models, further strengthening the platform’s ability to derive insights from the integration of data and machine learning to guide discovery of novel targets and compounds.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43CA295316. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Sinopia Biosciences

Sinopia Biosciences, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company advancing novel therapeutics using its proprietary LEADS® (LEarn And DiScover) drug discovery platform. Sinopia’s LEADS® platform combines high-throughput omics data, AI/machine learning, and network analyses. Sinopia is actively pursuing multiple first-in-class programs with high unmet need including its lead program for Parkinson’s disease. Sinopia is headquartered at JLABS San Diego. To learn more, please visit www.sinopiabio.com.

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