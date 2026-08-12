Sino Biological Launches European Newsletter Campaign with Exclusive Welcome Gifts

– August 3rd, 2026 – Sino Biological has launched a specialexclusively for customers in Europe, offering researchers and life science professionals an exciting opportunity to stay connected with the latest scientific updates while receiving a complimentary welcome gift, which may be an adorable Snail Plushie Set or an Amazon Gift Card. Subscribers can also choose to join theMembership program for free and enjoy additional exclusive benefits.By subscribing to Sino Biological's newsletter, European users can claim a special welcome gift at no cost. Depending on the country, this may be an adorable Snail Plushie Set featuring three charming snail characters, designed to bring a touch of creativity and warmth to the laboratory environment, or an Amazon Gift Card, offering the flexibility to choose items that best suit your personal or lab needs.In addition to receiving the welcome gift, subscribers can choose to join EliteScience Membership for free and enjoy enhanced research support. EliteScience members can benefit from risk-free CRO projects, free-sample opportunities for reagents, and priority production and shipping services, helping researchers improve efficiency and accelerate their scientific projects.Through the Sino Biological newsletter, subscribers can receive the latest updates on featured products, scientific resources, promotions, webinars, and company news. The newsletter provides timely insights into new research tools and solutions across areas such as protein research, antibody development, immunology, and drug discovery.The campaign offers European researchers a simple way to connect with Sino Biological, access valuable resources, and enjoy exclusive benefits. Researchers, academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical professionals across Europe are invited to subscribe today.to receive your Welcome Gift and explore the benefits of joining Sino Biological’s research community.Founded in 2007, Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and CRO services. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Sino Biological, Inc.gmo@sinobiological.cnwww.sinobiological.com