Singlera Genomics presents results of PDACatch preclinical study at HM Hospitals Annual Early Detection Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singlera Genomics, a company focused on the application of novel DNA methylation technologies to genetic diagnosis, presented the results of its initial preclinical study of the PDACatch test, an assay to detect pancreatic cancer in individuals at high risk for the disease, at the HM Hospitals annual Hyper-early Diagnosis in Oncology and its Clinical Management meeting.



Pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is one of the most deadly forms of cancer, in part due to the majority of diagnoses being late-stage; the five-year survival rate for PDAC is less than 10%. The PDACatch assay is based on Singlera’s mTitan platform, which utilizes proprietary library construction and methylation haplotyping to achieve unparalleled conversion rates and cancer detection sensitivity. This technology was previously demonstrated to allow early detection of five types of cancer four years prior to conventional diagnosis (Nature Communications). As part of the preclinical study, Singlera demonstrated that the PDACatch assay could non-invasively retrospectively identify early stage pancreatic cancer in a background population of high-risk patients at high sensitivity.

“We were excited to present at the HM Hospitals meeting and show some of our preclinical data for the PDACatch assay. We hope that the PDACatch assay can help with monitoring of patients at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and improve these individuals’ quality of life,” said Qiang Liu, COO of Singlera Genomics.

Singlera Genomics is in the process of launching a clinical trial to obtain FDA pre-market approval for the PDACatch assay in the US, as well as obtaining EU certification for the assay.

Singlera Genomics Inc. (www.singlera.com)

Singlera Genomics Inc., a globally operating enterprise specializing in non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was established in July 2014. With a presence spanning across continents, the company boasts research and development centers along with business operations worldwide. Singlera is at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary technologies in single-cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics, making significant strides in the global field of genomics.

Media Contact

Alan Fung, Singlera Genomics

858.732.0061

alan.fung@singleragenomics.com