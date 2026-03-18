SingleCell Biotechnology to Present High-Throughput Single-Cell Phenotyping Platform at AACR Annual Meeting

New platform aims to better characterize tumor cell populations that survive therapy and drive cancer relapse

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleCell Biotechnology, a biotechnology company developing technologies to measure tumor cell behavior at single-cell resolution, today announced that data from its platform will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, to be held in San Diego, April 17-21, 2026.

Relapse remains one of the most persistent challenges in oncology. While many therapies successfully reduce tumor size, a subset of tumor cells can survive treatment and later regenerate disease. These cells often exhibit behaviors, such as slow proliferation, migration or transient dormancy, that are difficult to detect using traditional preclinical models, where measurements are typically averaged across large populations of rapidly dividing tumor cells. As a result, promising drug candidates may advance through development without being evaluated against the cell populations most responsible for treatment resistance and recurrence.

SingleCell Biotechnology is developing a high-throughput single-cell phenotyping platform designed to measure tumor cell growth, migration and quiescent states at scale. The platform enables large-scale measurement of clonal tumor cell proliferation while preserving the diversity of cellular behaviors within tumors. By combining functional phenotyping with molecular analysis, the approach aims to provide deeper insight into tumor heterogeneity and support more informed decision-making in oncology drug discovery.

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: An Integrated High-throughput Assay for Proliferative Phenotypic and Omics

Presenter: Shiska Raut, Machine Learning Engineer

Location: Poster Section 51

Poster Board Number: 9

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

About SingleCell Biotechnology

SingleCell Biotechnology is developing a high-throughput platform to measure tumor cell behavior at single-cell resolution. Its SCI-AP platform integrates microscale assays, automated imaging and machine-learning analysis to quantify tumor cell growth, migration and quiescent states within scalable laboratory workflows. By linking functional phenotypes to molecular signatures, the platform aims to provide deeper insight into tumor heterogeneity and support oncology drug discovery. Founded in 2022, the company is initially applying the platform to glioblastoma as a model of relapse-driven disease. Learn more at SingleCell Biotechnology.

Media Contact:

Lauren Arnold

LA Communications

lauren@lacommunications.net