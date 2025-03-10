Simulations Plus to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Investor Forum

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”, “SLP”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Healthcare Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Mr. O’Connor will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.





A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

