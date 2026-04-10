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Press Releases

Simulations Plus Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

April 10, 2026 | 
12 min read

Revenue grew 8% with increases in both software and services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2026, ended February 28, 2026.



Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights (as compared to second quarter 2025)

  • Total revenue increased 8% to $24.3 million
  • Software revenue increased 9% to $14.6 million, representing 60% of total revenue
  • Services revenue increased 8% to $9.7 million, representing 40% of total revenue
  • Gross profit was $16.1 million and gross margin was 66%, compared to $13.1 million and 59%
  • Net income of $4.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.22, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.15
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million, representing 36% of total revenue, compared to $6.6 million, representing 29% of total revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $7.0 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.35 compared to adjusted net income of $6.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31

Six Months 2026 Financial Highlights (as compared to six months 2025)

  • Total revenue increased 3% to $42.7 million
  • Software revenue decreased 3% to $23.5 million, representing 55% of total revenue
  • Services revenue increased 12% to $19.2 million, representing 45% of total revenue
  • Gross profit was $27.0 million and gross margin was 63%, compared to $23.3 million and 56%
  • Net income of $5.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.26, compared to net income of $3.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.16
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million, representing 29% of total revenue, compared to $11.1 million, representing 27% of total revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $9.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48, approximately equivalent to the same period last year

Management Commentary

“We delivered solid second quarter results, with revenue increasing by 8%,” said Shawn O’Connor, CEO of Simulations Plus. “Software growth was driven by strong performance in discovery and development solutions, partially offset by an anticipated decline in clinical operations software. We also saw continued success with new logo additions and client upsells. Services revenue growth was primarily driven by development solutions and bookings were strong during the quarter, resulting in an approximately 18% increase in backlog.”

“Market conditions remain favorable. Globally, ongoing most-favored-nation pricing agreements, reduced tariff threats, and an improving funding environment are benefiting our clients. In addition, we believe recent supplemental guidance on new approach methodologies is supporting increased client activity. We are seeing this reflected in strong software renewals, logo activity, and services bookings. Overall, we are pleased with our first-half fiscal 2026 performance and encouraged by the momentum we see across the business,” concluded O’Connor.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The Company is adjusting its guidance range for adjusted diluted EPS from a range of $1.03 - $1.10 to $0.75 - $0.85 to reflect an increase in the expected effective tax rate for fiscal 2026 from 12-14% to 23-25%. All other previously issued guidance metrics remain unchanged.

 

 

Fiscal 2026

Guidance

Revenue

 

$79M - $82M

Revenue growth

 

0 - 4%

Software mix

 

57 - 62%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

26 - 30%

Adjusted diluted EPS

 

$0.75 - $0.85

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Frederick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast today, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website https://www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.

Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.

The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus is a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development. We create value for our clients by accelerating the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and other products through innovative science-based software and consulting solutions. For more information, visit www.simulations-plus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “will,” “can,” “expect,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions (or the negative of such terms, as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding our fiscal year 2026 guidance, revenue growth, anticipated margins and profitability, demand to software and services, the impact of pricing actions, client spending levels, market conditions, the development, capabilities, regulatory acceptance and commercialization of AI-enabled and cloud-based solutions, the timing and content of product initiatives discussed at Investor Day, and our ability to execute our long-term strategic vision. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: effectiveness of our internal operational structure, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages and commercialize AI and cloud-enabled solutions, evolving regulatory and data privacy standards governing AI technologies, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly, annual, and current reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except per common share and common share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

 

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

14,635

 

 

$

13,484

 

 

$

23,518

 

 

$

24,199

 

Services

 

 

9,656

 

 

 

8,948

 

 

 

19,194

 

 

 

17,157

 

Total revenues

 

 

24,291

 

 

 

22,432

 

 

 

42,712

 

 

 

41,356

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

1,648

 

 

 

2,587

 

 

 

3,060

 

 

 

5,225

 

Services

 

 

6,500

 

 

 

6,718

 

 

 

12,618

 

 

 

12,786

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

8,148

 

 

 

9,305

 

 

 

15,678

 

 

 

18,011

 

Gross profit

 

 

16,143

 

 

 

13,127

 

 

 

27,034

 

 

 

23,345

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

2,143

 

 

 

6,450

 

 

 

3,991

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

2,930

 

 

 

3,717

 

 

 

6,109

 

 

 

6,568

 

General and administrative

 

 

4,113

 

 

 

4,555

 

 

 

8,132

 

 

 

9,948

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

10,513

 

 

 

10,415

 

 

 

20,691

 

 

 

20,507

 

Income from operations

 

 

5,630

 

 

 

2,712

 

 

 

6,343

 

 

 

2,838

 

Other income, net

 

 

256

 

 

 

796

 

 

 

513

 

 

 

940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,886

 

 

 

3,508

 

 

 

6,856

 

 

 

3,778

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(1,351

)

 

 

(434

)

 

 

(1,645

)

 

 

(498

)

Net income

 

$

4,535

 

 

$

3,074

 

 

$

5,211

 

 

$

3,280

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.16

 

Diluted

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

20,160

 

 

 

20,097

 

 

 

20,150

 

 

 

20,082

 

Diluted

 

 

20,243

 

 

 

20,277

 

 

 

20,232

 

 

 

20,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

11

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(68

)

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

 

(6

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

4

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

4,540

 

 

$

3,048

 

 

$

5,210

 

 

$

3,216

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except per common share and common share data)

 

February 28,

2026

 

August 31,

2025

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,727

 

 

$

30,853

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $73 and $187

 

 

18,170

 

 

 

9,717

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

669

 

 

 

1,777

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

6,885

 

 

 

7,702

 

Short-term investments

 

 

16,109

 

 

 

1,500

 

Total current assets

 

 

67,560

 

 

 

51,549

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

 

Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $23,543 and $21,863

 

 

11,158

 

 

 

11,117

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

752

 

 

 

880

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

373

 

 

 

407

 

Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $9,555 and $9,021

 

 

5,663

 

 

 

6,197

 

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,904 and $4,399

 

 

11,327

 

 

 

11,896

 

Goodwill

 

 

43,717

 

 

 

43,717

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

4,589

 

 

 

4,774

 

Other assets

 

 

1,345

 

 

 

1,399

 

Total assets

 

$

146,484

 

 

$

131,936

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

803

 

 

$

470

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

4,398

 

 

 

2,010

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,474

 

 

 

1,343

 

Operating lease liability - current portion

 

 

138

 

 

 

206

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,530

 

 

 

2,696

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,343

 

 

 

6,725

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability - net of current portion

 

 

370

 

 

 

410

 

Total liabilities

 

 

12,713

 

 

 

7,135

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

$

 

 

$

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 20,205,482 and 20,137,480 shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2026, and August 31, 2025

 

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

163,176

 

 

 

159,416

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(29,153

)

 

 

(34,364

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(272

)

 

 

(271

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

133,771

 

 

 

124,801

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

146,484

 

 

 

131,936

 

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

(in thousands)

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

 

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

Net income

$

4,535

 

 

$

3,074

 

 

$

5,211

 

 

$

3,280

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and expense, net

 

(288

)

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(555

)

 

 

(313

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1,351

 

 

 

434

 

 

 

1,645

 

 

 

498

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,547

 

 

 

2,274

 

 

 

2,893

 

 

 

4,539

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,503

 

 

 

1,557

 

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

3,146

 

Loss on currency exchange

 

32

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

13

 

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(640

)

 

 

 

 

 

(640

)

Reorganization expense

 

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

 

 

 

415

 

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

 

55

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

65

 

 

 

133

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,735

 

 

$

6,578

 

 

$

12,269

 

 

$

11,071

 

 

(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1)

(Unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS)

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

 

February 28,

2026

 

February 28,

2025

Net income

$

4,535

 

 

$

3,074

 

 

$

5,211

 

 

$

3,280

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

1,460

 

 

 

2,130

 

 

 

2,719

 

 

 

4,260

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,503

 

 

 

1,557

 

 

 

2,968

 

 

 

3,146

 

(Gain) loss on currency exchange

 

32

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

42

 

 

 

13

 

Mergers & Acquisitions expense

 

55

 

 

 

(122

)

 

 

65

 

 

 

133

 

Change in value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

(640

)

 

 

 

 

 

(640

)

Reorganization expense

 

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

 

 

 

415

 

Tax effect on above adjustments

 

(558

)

 

 

41

 

 

 

(1,390

)

 

 

(966

)

Adjusted Net income

$

7,027

 

 

$

6,195

 

 

$

9,615

 

 

$

9,641

 

Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-avg. common shares outstanding

 

20,243

 

 

 

20,277

 

 

 

20,232

 

 

 

20,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.16

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

$

0.48

 

 

(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com

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