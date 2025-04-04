Simulations Plus Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue grew 23% year-over-year driven by strong growth in both software and services
Maintains full-year revenue guidance of $90 to $93 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.07 to $1.20
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of cheminformatics, biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications to the biopharma industry, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2025, ended February 28, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to second quarter 2024)
- Total revenue increased 23% to $22.4 million
- Software revenue increased 16% to $13.5 million, representing 60% of total revenue
- Services revenue increased 34% to $8.9 million, representing 40% of total revenue
- Gross profit was $13.1 million; gross margin was 59%
- Net income of $3.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.15 compared to net income of $4.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.20
- Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million, representing 29% of total revenue, compared to $7.1 million, representing 39% of total revenue
- Adjusted net income of $6.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.31, compared to adjusted net income of $6.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.32
Six Months 2025 Financial Highlights (as compared to six months 2024)
- Total revenue increased 26% to $41.4 million
- Software revenue increased 26% to $24.2 million, representing 59% of total revenue
- Services revenue increased 26% to $17.2 million, representing 41% of total revenue
- Gross profit was $23.3 million; gross margin was 56%
- Net income of $3.3 million and diluted EPS of $0.16 versus net income of $6.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.29
- Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million, representing 27% of total revenue, compared to $10.5 million, representing 32% of total revenue
- Adjusted net income of $9.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48, compared to adjusted net income of $10.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50
Management Commentary
“We delivered strong performance in our second fiscal quarter 2025 with total revenue growing by 23%,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Our software revenue rose 16%, driven by outstanding execution across all of our software platforms. Leading growth this quarter, our Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) business unit expanded 89%, primarily driven by the addition of a model license in the disease area of atopic dermatitis. Additionally, our Cheminformatics revenues increased by 8%, while our Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) business unit posted a 9% revenue increase.
“Services revenue for the second fiscal quarter grew 34%, with notable strength in our Medical Communications (MC) business unit. Services bookings in our CPP and MC business units were exceptional contributors to the 13% year-over-year increase in our backlog, which ended the quarter at $20.4 million.
“We are pleased with our solid performance in the first half of the year despite the ongoing cost constrained and limited funding environment for our biopharma customers. As we enter the second half of 2025, we believe we are well-positioned to maintain our momentum and are on track to achieve our stated guidance.”
Fiscal 2025 Guidance
|
|
|
Fiscal 2025 Guidance
|
Revenue
|
|
$90M - $93M
|
Revenue growth
|
|
28 - 33%
|
Software mix
|
|
55 - 60%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
31 - 33%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS
|
|
$1.07 - $1.20
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer, and Will Frederick, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the details of Simulations Plus’ performance for the quarter and certain forward-looking information. The call may be accessed by registering here or by calling 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) or by clicking on this Call me™ link to request a return call. The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations page of the Simulations Plus website https://www.simulations-plus.com/investorscorporate-profile/corporate-profile/ where it will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures,” which are measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).
A further explanation and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included below and in the financial tables in this release.
The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented facilitate an understanding of operating performance and provide a meaningful comparison of its results between periods. The Company’s management uses non-GAAP financial measures to, among other things, evaluate its ongoing operations in relation to historical results, for internal planning and forecasting purposes and in the calculation of performance-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS represent measures that we believe are customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that these measures are useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, or diluted EPS as indicators of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We believe the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other peer companies in our industry, but other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to nonrecurring, unusual items.
Please note that the Company has not reconciled the adjusted EBITDA or adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to costs related to acquisitions, financings, and employee stock compensation programs, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding the effect of interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, amortization expense, intangible asset amortization, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on currency exchange, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, reorganization expense, acquisition and integration expense and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance as well as the income tax provision adjustment for such charges.
The Company excludes the above items because they are outside of the Company’s normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future.
With more than 25 years of experience serving clients globally, Simulations Plus stands as a premier provider in the biopharma sector, offering advanced software and consulting services that enhance drug discovery, development, research, clinical trial operations, regulatory submissions, and commercialization. Our comprehensive biosimulation solutions integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), physiologically based pharmacokinetics, physiologically based biopharmaceutics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. We also deliver simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions alongside medical communications support for clinical and commercial drug development. Our cutting-edge technology is licensed and utilized by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.
Environmental, Social, and Governance
We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2024 ESG update.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “will”, “can”, “expect,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expectations for the second half of 2025 and anticipated projections for fiscal year 2025. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to integrate our Adaptive Learning & Insights (ALI) and Medical Communications (MC) business units, our ability to meet our stated guidance, our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, general economic, political or geopolitical conditions and changes, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, market conditions, macroeconomic factors, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly, annual and current reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per common share amounts)
|
|
February 28, 2025
|
|
February 29, 2024
|
|
February 28, 2025
|
|
February 29, 2024
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
$
|
13,484
|
|
|
$
|
11,614
|
|
|
$
|
24,199
|
|
|
$
|
19,203
|
|
Services
|
|
|
8,948
|
|
|
|
6,691
|
|
|
|
17,157
|
|
|
|
13,602
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
22,432
|
|
|
|
18,305
|
|
|
|
41,356
|
|
|
|
32,805
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
|
2,587
|
|
|
|
1,348
|
|
|
|
5,225
|
|
|
|
2,339
|
|
Services
|
|
|
6,718
|
|
|
|
3,736
|
|
|
|
12,786
|
|
|
|
7,397
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
9,305
|
|
|
|
5,084
|
|
|
|
18,011
|
|
|
|
9,736
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
13,127
|
|
|
|
13,221
|
|
|
|
23,345
|
|
|
|
23,069
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
|
3,991
|
|
|
|
2,529
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
3,717
|
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
|
6,568
|
|
|
|
3,938
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
4,555
|
|
|
|
5,518
|
|
|
|
9,948
|
|
|
|
11,200
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
10,415
|
|
|
|
8,779
|
|
|
|
20,507
|
|
|
|
17,667
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
2,712
|
|
|
|
4,442
|
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
|
|
5,402
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
|
810
|
|
|
|
940
|
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
3,508
|
|
|
|
5,252
|
|
|
|
3,778
|
|
|
|
7,658
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(434
|
)
|
|
|
(1,223
|
)
|
|
|
(498
|
)
|
|
|
(1,684
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
3,074
|
|
|
$
|
4,029
|
|
|
$
|
3,280
|
|
|
$
|
5,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
20,097
|
|
|
|
19,975
|
|
|
|
20,082
|
|
|
|
19,961
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20,277
|
|
|
|
20,315
|
|
|
|
20,262
|
|
|
|
20,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
$
|
3,048
|
|
|
$
|
4,014
|
|
|
$
|
3,216
|
|
|
$
|
5,905
|
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
February 28, 2025
|
|
August 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
10,992
|
|
|
$
|
10,311
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $179 and $149
|
|
|
16,493
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
|
7,753
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
10,393
|
|
|
|
9,944
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
46,717
|
|
|
|
39,341
|
|
Long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $20,290 and $18,727
|
|
|
12,452
|
|
|
|
12,499
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
1,027
|
|
Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $7,659 and $5,490
|
|
|
20,961
|
|
|
|
23,130
|
|
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,819 and $3,177
|
|
|
22,910
|
|
|
|
23,210
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
96,305
|
|
|
|
96,078
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
455
|
|
|
|
542
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
201,427
|
|
|
$
|
196,639
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
1,206
|
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
|
4,513
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
1,399
|
|
|
|
2,043
|
|
Contracts payable - current portion
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
Operating lease liability - current portion
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
3,346
|
|
|
|
1,996
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
10,695
|
|
|
|
12,069
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
1,608
|
|
Operating lease liability - net of current portion
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
531
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
11,879
|
|
|
|
14,208
|
|
Commitments and contingencies - note 4
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,111,045 and 20,051,134 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
156,229
|
|
|
|
152,328
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
33,634
|
|
|
|
30,354
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(315
|
)
|
|
|
(251
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
189,548
|
|
|
|
182,431
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
201,427
|
|
|
$
|
196,639
|
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Trended Financial Information (1)
(Unaudited)
|
(in millions except earnings per share amounts)
|
|
|
FY24
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
FY25
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Full Year
|
|
YTD
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
$
|
7.589
|
|
|
$
|
11.614
|
|
|
$
|
11.908
|
|
|
$
|
9.913
|
|
|
$
|
10.715
|
|
|
$
|
13.484
|
|
|
$
|
41.024
|
|
|
$
|
24.199
|
|
Services
|
|
$
|
6.911
|
|
|
$
|
6.691
|
|
|
$
|
6.636
|
|
|
$
|
8.751
|
|
|
$
|
8.209
|
|
|
$
|
8.948
|
|
|
$
|
28.989
|
|
|
$
|
17.157
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
14.500
|
|
|
$
|
18.305
|
|
|
$
|
18.544
|
|
|
$
|
18.664
|
|
|
$
|
18.924
|
|
|
$
|
22.432
|
|
|
$
|
70.013
|
|
|
$
|
41.356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
|
|
86.9
|
%
|
|
|
88.4
|
%
|
|
|
88.2
|
%
|
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
|
75.4
|
%
|
|
|
80.8
|
%
|
|
|
84.2
|
%
|
|
|
78.4
|
%
|
Services
|
|
|
47.0
|
%
|
|
|
44.2
|
%
|
|
|
41.4
|
%
|
|
|
-4.0
|
%
|
|
|
26.1
|
%
|
|
|
24.9
|
%
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
67.9
|
%
|
|
|
72.2
|
%
|
|
|
71.5
|
%
|
|
|
36.6
|
%
|
|
|
54.0
|
%
|
|
|
58.5
|
%
|
|
|
61.6
|
%
|
|
|
56.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
0.960
|
|
|
$
|
4.442
|
|
|
$
|
1.880
|
|
|
$
|
(1.151
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.126
|
|
|
$
|
2.712
|
|
|
$
|
6.131
|
|
|
$
|
2.838
|
|
Operating Margin
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
24.3
|
%
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
|
-6.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
|
12.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
1.945
|
|
|
$
|
4.029
|
|
|
$
|
3.137
|
|
|
$
|
0.843
|
|
|
$
|
0.206
|
|
|
$
|
3.074
|
|
|
$
|
9.954
|
|
|
$
|
3.280
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3.388
|
|
|
$
|
7.135
|
|
|
$
|
5.586
|
|
|
$
|
4.148
|
|
|
$
|
4.493
|
|
|
$
|
6.578
|
|
|
$
|
20.257
|
|
|
$
|
11.071
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
Cash Flow from Operations
|
|
$
|
0.162
|
|
|
$
|
5.810
|
|
|
$
|
5.700
|
|
|
$
|
1.600
|
|
|
$
|
(1.274
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.669
|
|
|
$
|
13.320
|
|
|
$
|
4.395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue Breakdown by Region
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
10.891
|
|
|
$
|
12.461
|
|
|
$
|
12.428
|
|
|
$
|
14.693
|
|
|
$
|
14.469
|
|
|
$
|
16.112
|
|
|
$
|
50.473
|
|
|
$
|
30.581
|
|
EMEA
|
|
|
2.302
|
|
|
|
4.665
|
|
|
|
4.513
|
|
|
|
2.592
|
|
|
|
2.720
|
|
|
|
4.806
|
|
|
|
14.072
|
|
|
|
7.526
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
1.307
|
|
|
|
1.179
|
|
|
|
1.603
|
|
|
|
1.379
|
|
|
|
1.735
|
|
|
|
1.514
|
|
|
|
5.468
|
|
|
|
3.249
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
14.500
|
|
|
$
|
18.305
|
|
|
$
|
18.544
|
|
|
$
|
18.664
|
|
|
$
|
18.924
|
|
|
$
|
22.432
|
|
|
$
|
70.013
|
|
|
$
|
41.356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software Performance Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Revenue per Customer (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
|
$
|
79.0
|
|
|
$
|
113.0
|
|
|
$
|
97.0
|
|
|
$
|
89.0
|
|
|
$
|
94.0
|
|
|
$
|
124.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Services Performance Metrics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Backlog (in millions)
|
|
$
|
18.910
|
|
|
$
|
18.041
|
|
|
$
|
19.602
|
|
|
$
|
14.091
|
|
|
$
|
17.254
|
|
|
$
|
20.379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (1)
(Unaudited)
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
FY25
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Full Year
|
|
YTD
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
1.945
|
|
|
$
|
4.029
|
|
|
$
|
3.137
|
|
|
$
|
0.843
|
|
|
$
|
0.206
|
|
|
$
|
3.074
|
|
|
$
|
9.954
|
|
|
$
|
3.280
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income and expense, net
|
|
|
(1.292
|
)
|
|
|
(1.348
|
)
|
|
|
(1.522
|
)
|
|
|
(0.213
|
)
|
|
|
(0.159
|
)
|
|
|
(0.154
|
)
|
|
|
(4.375
|
)
|
|
|
(0.313
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
0.461
|
|
|
|
1.223
|
|
|
|
0.753
|
|
|
|
0.020
|
|
|
|
0.064
|
|
|
|
0.434
|
|
|
|
2.457
|
|
|
|
0.498
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1.091
|
|
|
|
1.105
|
|
|
|
1.263
|
|
|
|
2.206
|
|
|
|
2.265
|
|
|
|
2.274
|
|
|
|
5.665
|
|
|
|
4.539
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1.303
|
|
|
|
1.585
|
|
|
|
1.665
|
|
|
|
1.387
|
|
|
|
1.589
|
|
|
|
1.557
|
|
|
|
5.940
|
|
|
|
3.146
|
|
(Gain) loss on currency exchange
|
|
|
(0.044
|
)
|
|
|
0.098
|
|
|
|
(0.009
|
)
|
|
|
(0.431
|
)
|
|
|
0.015
|
|
|
|
(0.002
|
)
|
|
|
(0.386
|
)
|
|
|
0.013
|
|
Change in value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(0.110
|
)
|
|
|
0.440
|
|
|
|
(0.599
|
)
|
|
|
(1.370
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.640
|
)
|
|
|
(1.639
|
)
|
|
|
(0.640
|
)
|
Reorganization expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.258
|
|
|
|
0.157
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.415
|
|
Mergers & Acquisitions expense
|
|
|
0.034
|
|
|
|
0.003
|
|
|
|
0.898
|
|
|
|
1.706
|
|
|
|
0.255
|
|
|
|
(0.122
|
)
|
|
|
2.641
|
|
|
|
0.133
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
3.388
|
|
|
$
|
7.135
|
|
|
$
|
5.586
|
|
|
$
|
4.148
|
|
|
$
|
4.493
|
|
|
$
|
6.578
|
|
|
$
|
20.257
|
|
|
$
|
11.071
|
|
(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding
|
SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS (1)
(Unaudited)
|
(in millions, except Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS)
|
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY25
|
|
FY24
|
|
FY25
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Full Year
|
|
YTD
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
1.945
|
|
|
$
|
4.029
|
|
|
$
|
3.137
|
|
|
$
|
0.843
|
|
|
$
|
0.206
|
|
|
$
|
3.074
|
|
|
$
|
9.954
|
|
|
$
|
3.280
|
|
Excluding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
0.991
|
|
|
|
0.991
|
|
|
|
1.122
|
|
|
|
2.059
|
|
|
|
2.130
|
|
|
|
2.130
|
|
|
|
5.163
|
|
|
|
4.260
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1.303
|
|
|
|
1.585
|
|
|
|
1.665
|
|
|
|
1.387
|
|
|
|
1.589
|
|
|
|
1.557
|
|
|
|
5.940
|
|
|
|
3.146
|
|
(Gain) loss on currency exchange
|
|
|
(0.044
|
)
|
|
|
0.098
|
|
|
|
(0.009
|
)
|
|
|
(0.431
|
)
|
|
|
0.015
|
|
|
|
(0.002
|
)
|
|
|
(0.386
|
)
|
|
|
0.013
|
|
Mergers & Acquisitions expense
|
|
|
0.034
|
|
|
|
0.003
|
|
|
|
0.898
|
|
|
|
1.706
|
|
|
|
0.255
|
|
|
|
(0.122
|
)
|
|
|
2.641
|
|
|
|
0.133
|
|
Change in value of contingent consideration
|
|
|
(0.110
|
)
|
|
|
0.440
|
|
|
|
(0.599
|
)
|
|
|
(1.370
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.640
|
)
|
|
|
(1.639
|
)
|
|
|
(0.640
|
)
|
Reorganization expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.258
|
|
|
|
0.157
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.415
|
|
Tax effect on above adjustments
|
|
|
(0.417
|
)
|
|
|
(0.746
|
)
|
|
|
(0.603
|
)
|
|
|
(0.554
|
)
|
|
|
(1.007
|
)
|
|
|
0.041
|
|
|
|
(2.320
|
)
|
|
|
(0.966
|
)
|
Adjusted Net income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
3.702
|
|
|
$
|
6.400
|
|
|
$
|
5.611
|
|
|
$
|
3.640
|
|
|
$
|
3.446
|
|
|
$
|
6.195
|
|
|
$
|
19.353
|
|
|
$
|
9.641
|
|
Weighted-avg. common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
20.279
|
|
|
|
20.315
|
|
|
|
20.433
|
|
|
|
20.338
|
|
|
|
20.266
|
|
|
|
20.277
|
|
|
|
20.301
|
|
|
|
20.262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
(1) Numbers may not foot due to rounding
Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Fortuna
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
slp@finprofiles.com