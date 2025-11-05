SimplyTest Partners with Evexia Diagnostics to Expand Access to PERIO and 4-Point Cortisol Tests for Functional and Integrative Health Practitioners

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SimplyTest® is proud to announce a new partnership with Evexia Diagnostics, a premier provider of diagnostic laboratory services for functional and integrative medicine. Through this collaboration, two of SimplyTest’s targeted assessments, the SimplyTest PERIO and 4-Point Cortisol, are now available through Evexia’s comprehensive ordering platform, empowering healthcare practitioners with new tools for personalized, data-driven care.

Evexia Diagnostics has served licensed and non-licensed practitioners since 2007, offering a streamlined, cash-based platform that consolidates thousands of specialty and conventional tests. This partnership marks an important step in bringing SimplyTest’s solutions to a broader network of clinicians seeking efficient, affordable diagnostic options without the burdens of traditional insurance models.

“We’re thrilled to align with Evexia Diagnostics in our shared mission to make clinical testing more accessible and practitioner-friendly,” said Damon Silvestry, CEO of SimplyTest. “Our PERIO and Cortisol tests are powerful tools for identifying key contributors to chronic inflammation and stress-related dysfunction, and Evexia’s platform is the ideal place to make them available to the functional medicine community.”

The SimplyTest PERIO test helps identify periodontal pathogens linked to systemic inflammation and chronic disease, supporting early intervention and whole-body health strategies. The 4-Point Cortisol test is a noninvasive salivary cortisol assessment that measures free, biologically active cortisol at four points throughout the day to evaluate diurnal rhythm and HPA axis function. This provides practitioners with valuable insights into stress response and metabolic balance—critical factors in managing fatigue, hormonal imbalance, and other stress-related conditions common in today’s clinical landscape.

“At Evexia, we’re always looking to expand the tools available to our clinicians that support precision, preventive, and integrative care,” said Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics. “SimplyTest’s Perio and 4-Point Cortisol panels complement our existing catalog perfectly, giving practitioners access to two clinically relevant tests that help them identify underlying risks and imbalances and improve patient outcomes.”

Partnership Highlights:

Both tests are now part of Evexia’s extensive catalog of 6,000+ lab offerings Cash-Based Simplicity: Practitioners and patients benefit from Evexia’s transparent pricing and insurance-free model

The partnership extends SimplyTest’s reach to a wide range of integrative health professionals Clinical Insight Tools: Tests can be paired with Evexia’s Functional Health Report and “Ask the Doctor™” services for greater clinical context

This collaboration reflects both organizations’ commitment to advancing personalized, preventive healthcare by delivering timely and actionable diagnostic information.

About SimplyTest

SimplyTest® is redefining the starting point of care through next-generation salivary science. The SimplyTest platform delivers fast, noninvasive screenings that empower healthcare providers to detect microbial risks earlier, personalize treatment with precision and connect oral health to whole-body outcomes. SimplyTest goes beyond traditional testing and diagnostics. It is a provider-focused platform that transforms cutting-edge salivary science into earlier insights and more effective care pathways to unlock greater revenue potential for providers while lowering costs across the healthcare system. To learn more, visit https://www.simplytest.solutions.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics provides a robust suite of laboratory services designed specifically for the integrative and functional medicine community. Since its inception in 2007, Evexia has been dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic solutions to healthcare professionals.

