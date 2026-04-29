SimBioSys to Showcase New Advancements in AI-Powered Surgical Planning at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Annual Meeting

Company to unveil TumorSight® Viz 1.4 and surgical outcome visualization capability, advancing precision and personalization in breast cancer surgery

CHICAGO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimBioSys®, an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated, today announced it will showcase its latest innovations in AI-powered surgical planning at the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS) Annual Meeting, taking place April 29–May 3, 2026 in Seattle, WA. At Booth #234, the company will unveil TumorSight Viz 1.4 alongside an emerging surgical outcome visualization capability—expanding the platform's role in pre-operative planning and advancing precision and personalization in breast cancer care.

TumorSight Viz is an FDA-cleared AI-powered platform that transforms standard breast MRI into interactive, patient-specific 3D visualizations—providing surgeons with deeper anatomical insight to support more informed and individualized surgical planning. The 1.4 release introduces meaningful enhancements designed to improve usability, streamline workflows, and support broader adoption across clinical environments.

"As we continue to advance TumorSight Viz, we're focused on delivering innovation that supports how surgeons plan and care for their patients—bringing greater clarity to increasingly complex surgical decisions," said Stacey Stevens, President and CEO of SimBioSys. "With the introduction of TumorSight Viz 1.4 and our new surgical outcome visualization capability, we are expanding what's possible in pre-operative planning—equipping surgeons with more intuitive, patient-specific insight to support more informed decisions across both oncologic and aesthetic outcomes."

TumorSight Viz 1.4 builds on the platform's FDA-cleared foundation with enhancements designed to improve performance, usability, and clinical integration. The latest release introduces:

Enhanced Visualization and Measurement Tools – Improved clarity and usability of measurement visualization to support more precise, informed surgical planning.

– Improved clarity and usability of measurement visualization to support more precise, informed surgical planning. Streamlined Case Intake and Workflow Efficiency – More seamless case ingestion and user experience improvements that support faster, more efficient workflows.

– More seamless case ingestion and user experience improvements that support faster, more efficient workflows. Enterprise-Ready Enhancements – Platform updates supporting scalability, system management, and security to enable broader adoption across health systems.

In addition, SimBioSys will preview an emerging surgical outcome visualization capability, representing a meaningful expansion of the platform's role in surgical planning. This new AI-driven tool enables visualization of expected surgical outcomes prior to surgery—extending insight beyond tumor anatomy to anticipated post-operative appearance and supporting more comprehensive planning, patient discussions, and shared decision-making.

"As expectations around both oncologic and aesthetic outcomes continue to rise, the need for tools that bring greater clarity to surgical planning has never been more important," said Barry Rosen, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer of SimBioSys. "TumorSight Viz already provides a powerful foundation for understanding tumor anatomy in 3D. With the addition of surgical outcome visualization, we are further enhancing the surgeon's ability to plan with intention—supporting decisions that align with both disease management and patient goals."

At ASBrS, attendees will experience TumorSight Viz firsthand through in-booth demonstrations and engage with peers during dedicated Meet the Experts sessions. These discussions will feature leading clinicians sharing how AI is being integrated into surgical practice and where it is impacting planning and patient care, including:

Barry S. Rosen, MD, FACS – Medical Director, Breast Center & Cancer Prevention Program, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital; Chief Medical Officer, SimBioSys

Vincent J. Reid, MD, FACS – Chairman of Surgery and Medical Director, Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, Mercy Cedar Rapids

To learn more, visit SimBioSys at Booth #234 during ASBrS or at www.simbiosys.com.

About SimBioSys



SimBioSys is an AI-driven precision medicine company revolutionizing how cancer is understood and treated. By converting standard medical imaging into AI-powered, decision-driving intelligence, SimBioSys empowers clinicians with clear, contextual, and actionable insights to individualize care. Its FDA-cleared TumorSight® Viz platform and in-development TumorSight® Risk solution combine AI and spatial biophysics to deliver greater confidence, precision, and personalization in cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.simbiosys.com.

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SimBioSys, Inc.



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SOURCE SimBioSys