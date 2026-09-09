Silexion Therapeutics to Participate in September 2026 Industry and Investor Conferences

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following industry and investor conferences in September 2026:

Oncology & Immunology Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit

Presentation date: September 9, 2026

Location: Hotel Commonwealth, Boston, MA

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Mitchell Shirvan, Chief Scientific and Development Officer

8th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

Presentation date: September 10, 2026

Location: The Colonnade Hotel, Boston, MA

Format: Presentation

Presenter: Dr. Mitchell Shirvan, Chief Scientific and Development Officer

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 14–16, 2026

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Format: One-on-one meetings

Attendees: Ilan Hadar, Chief Executive Officer; Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, Chief Financial Officer

Parties interested in meeting with Silexion’s management during the conferences should contact their conference representative or the Company’s Investor Relations team to arrange a meeting.

Silexion is currently developing SIL204, an investigational pan-KRAS RNA interference therapy, in an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical program in locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product candidate, which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone, and is now advancing its lead, second-generation, product candidate, SIL204, a small interfering RNA (siRNA), through Phase 2/3 clinical evaluation in Israel and the European Union in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding the Company’s planned participation, presentations, and meetings at industry and investor conferences; the development of SIL204 and the conduct of its ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical program in locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and the potential therapeutic benefits and clinical utility of SIL204, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) the degree of success of Silexion’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of SIL204; (ii) whether Silexion is able to successfully execute upon its strategy and plans via its future operations, and maintain a positive financial position; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) whether Silexion is able to develop future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, and the potential impact on the Company’s operations of any inability to secure such capital; (vi) the substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern described in Note 1(g) to the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026; (vii) whether Silexion succeeds at maintaining its Nasdaq listing; and (viii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Relations

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com