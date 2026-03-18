Silexion Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Throughout the year, the Company reported significant positive preclinical findings for SIL204 across eight KRAS mutations and four cancer types, including first evidence of activity in gastric cancer, reinforcing broad therapeutic potential

During the fourth quarter, Silexion achieved key clinical readiness milestones including completing two-species toxicology studies, written Scientific Advice from Germany's BfArM, and submission of Phase 2/3 clinical trial application to the Ministry of Health in Israel for SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer

The Company remains on track to initiate Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the first half of 2026, with Israel regulatory feedback anticipated by the end of Q1 2026

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on recent business developments.

Recent Milestones & Business Highlights

Expanding Preclinical Validation Across KRAS-Driven Cancers: Throughout 2025, Silexion generated additional preclinical data supporting the broad therapeutic potential of SIL204. In human KRAS-mutated cancer cell line models, SIL204 demonstrated very high inhibition levels of cancer cell growth across multiple models and showed activity against eight distinct KRAS mutations: G12D, G12V, G12R, G12C, G13C, G12A, Q61H, and G13D. Preclinical efficacy was observed across four cancer types, including pancreatic, colorectal, lung, and gastric cancers. In orthotopic pancreatic cancer models, systemic administration of SIL204 resulted in significant reductions in primary tumor growth and metastatic spread to secondary organs.

Completion of Toxicology Studies and Clinical Trial Infrastructure Build-Out: In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed two-species GLP toxicology studies for SIL204, supporting planned regulatory submissions and Phase 2/3 clinical readiness. During the year, Silexion also announced it has engaged AMS Advanced Medical Services GmbH as contract research organization (CRO) for its planned Phase 2/3 program and advanced manufacturing and operational partnerships to support scaled clinical execution.

Regulatory Advancement Toward Phase 2/3 Initiation: Silexion received written Scientific Advice from Germany’s Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) regarding the design of its planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial. The Company subsequently submitted its Phase 2/3 clinical trial application to the Ministry of Health in Israel for SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer and anticipates receiving initial regulatory feedback in the first quarter of 2026. The Company also plans to submit a Phase 2/3 clinical trial application in Germany by the end of the first quarter of 2026, with additional regulatory filings across the European Union planned in early 2027.

Strengthened Financial Position and Nasdaq Compliance: During 2025, the Company raised over $18.6 million in aggregate gross proceeds through public offerings and warrant exercises transactions. In September 2025, Nasdaq confirmed that Silexion had regained full compliance with Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b)(1), securing continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Planned for the Second Quarter of 2026: The planned Phase 2/3 clinical study is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and will include an initial safety run-in cohort of approximately 18 patients, followed by expansion into a randomized cohort of approximately 166 patients. The study is designed to evaluate SIL204’s dual-route administration approach in combination with standard chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Ilan Hadar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silexion, commented: “We made meaningful progress during the fourth quarter and throughout 2025 as we executed across scientific, operational, and regulatory priorities to advance SIL204 toward the clinic. With our toxicology package completed, written Scientific Advice from Germany, and the submission of our Phase 2/3 clinical trial application in Israel, we believe we are well-positioned to continue advancing toward our planned Phase 2/3 clinical program initiation in 2026. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we work to bring an RNAi-based approach to patients with KRAS-driven cancers.”

Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, Chief Financial Officer of Silexion, added: “During 2025, we strengthened our financial position while maintaining a determined operating approach. We ended the year with approximately $6.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and we believe our capital structure and focus on clinical progress support our planned development and regulatory and clinical milestones as we advance SIL204.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the same period in 2024.This quarter-over-quarter increase primarily reflected the Company’s continued progression toward clinical readiness, including increased development and external program execution activities.





(“R&D”) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $0.9 million for the same period in 2024.This quarter-over-quarter increase primarily reflected the Company’s continued progression toward clinical readiness, including increased development and external program execution activities. General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the same period in 2024.





(“G&A”) expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were approximately $1.0 million, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the same period in 2024. Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was approximately $4.4 million, compared to approximately $1.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025:

R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $7.1 million, compared to $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher subcontractor and consultant expenses related to GMP production batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation development intended to support initiation of the planned human clinical trial expected in the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by the absence of non-cash share-based compensation expenses recognized in the prior-year period in connection with grants issued during the August 2024 Business Combination.





for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $7.1 million, compared to $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher subcontractor and consultant expenses related to GMP production batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulation development intended to support initiation of the planned human clinical trial expected in the second quarter of 2026, partially offset by the absence of non-cash share-based compensation expenses recognized in the prior-year period in connection with grants issued during the August 2024 Business Combination. G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $4.5 million, compared to $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.The decrease primarily reflecting the absence of significant non-cash share-based compensation expenses and transaction costs recognized in the prior-year period in connection with grants issued during the August 2024 Business Combination, partially offset by higher professional services costs including director compensation, legal and other expenses associated with the transition to a public company subsequent to the Closing of the Business Combination, and more.





for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $4.5 million, compared to $6.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.The decrease primarily reflecting the absence of significant non-cash share-based compensation expenses and transaction costs recognized in the prior-year period in connection with grants issued during the August 2024 Business Combination, partially offset by higher professional services costs including director compensation, legal and other expenses associated with the transition to a public company subsequent to the Closing of the Business Combination, and more. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $11.9 million, compared to a net loss of $16.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.0 million, compared to $1.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company believes that its current cash balance will support in its continued advancement toward the initiation of Phase 2/3 clinical trial expected in the second quarter of 2026.





Total shareholders’ equity was $2.6 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to a capital deficiency of $(4.0) million as of December 31, 2024. During 2025, the Company completed multiple financing transactions, including approximately $11.0 million in gross proceeds from public offerings in January and September, approximately $2.6 million from warrant exercises, and approximately $5.0 million from warrant exercise inducement transactions (before related issuance costs).

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information please visit: https://silexion.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, Including, for example, statements regarding the development of SIL204; the timing, content, outcome, and review of regulatory submissions and interactions with regulatory authorities in Israel, Germany, the European Union, and other jurisdictions; the timing, initiation, design, and conduct of the planned Phase 2/3 clinical trial (including the timing of patient enrollment and dosing) and any other clinical studies; the timing and results of additional preclinical, toxicology, manufacturing, and operational readiness activities; the potential therapeutic benefits, mutation coverage, and clinical utility of SIL204 and any future product candidates across multiple cancer types; Silexion’s business strategy and development plans; Silexion’s ability to raise additional capital and its future capital requirements; and Silexion’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as "may", "should", "could", "might", "plan", "possible", "project", "strive", "budget", "forecast", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion's ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate clinical trials; (ii) Silexion's strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2026. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Relations

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com









SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)



December 31 2025 2024 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $5,991 $1,187 Restricted cash 27 35 Prepaid expenses 570 966 Other current assets 49 62 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 6,637 2,250 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Restricted cash 57 48 Long-term deposit and other non-current assets 84 5 Property and equipment, net 25 30 Operating lease right-of-use asset 412 530 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 578 613 TOTAL ASSETS $7,215 $2,863





SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)



December 31 2025 2024 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (capital deficiency) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $787 $929 Current maturities of operating lease liability 182 158 Employee related obligations 879 642 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 910 788 Private warrants to purchase ordinary shares (including $* and $1 due to related party, as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) * 2 Underwriters Promissory Note - 1,004 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,758 3,523 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term operating lease liability 286 368 Related Party Promissory Note 1,568 2,961 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES $1,854 $3,329 TOTAL LIABILITIES $4,612 $6,852 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES (Note 7) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY): Ordinary shares ($0.0135 par value per share, 9,000,000 and 1,481,482 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 3,126,651 and 123,290** shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 42 2 Additional paid-in capital 57,727 39,263 Accumulated deficit (55,166) (43,254) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $2,603 $(3,989) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CAPITAL DEFICIENCY) $7,215 $2,863

All share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-15 reverse share split as discussed in Note 1(e) of the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025

* Represents an amount less than $1

** Net of 28 treasury shares held by the Company as of December 31, 2024









SILEXION THERAPEUTICS CORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)



Year ended December 31 2025 2024 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development (including $0 and $1,796 from related party, for the year ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $7,140 $5,815 General and administrative (including $134 and $2,972 from related party, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 4,492 6,756 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 11,632 12,571 OPERATING LOSS 11,632 12,571 Financial expenses (income), net (including $232 and $(1,249) from related party, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 277 3,938 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX $11,909 $16,509 INCOME TAX 3 10 NET LOSS FOR THE YEAR $11,912 $16,519 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 11,912 16,443 Non-controlling interests - 76 $11,912 $16,519 LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED* $8.96 $394.94 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE*: 1,329,515 41,635

* All share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-15 reverse share splits as discussed in Note 1(e) of the Company’s financial statements included in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025