Silence Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 27, 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that the Company will release its financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT that day to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live and available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website.

Details of the webcast and conference call:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/73gzxc8m

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbb8ec3d3557e47e3a4db7b8c03339124

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNAs designed to precisely target and silence disease associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence focuses on areas of high unmet medical need with programs advancing in cardiovascular disease, hematology and rare diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

