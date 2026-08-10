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Press Releases

Silence Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2 SANRECO Trial of Divesiran in Polycythemia Vera

August 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced a conference call and webcast to discuss topline results from the Phase 2 SANRECO trial of divesiran in polycythemia vera (PV) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.



Investor Webcast & Conference Call Information

Conference call link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4a60039edc0640388f2ba0a6aab560e2

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q6mmpxd5

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Silence website at www.silence-therapeutics.com/events.

About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (646) 637-3208
ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Europe Events Phase 2
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