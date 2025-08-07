Silence Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

‒ Presented Updated SANRECO Phase 1 Data at EHA 2025 Further Supporting Potential for Divesiran as First-in-Class siRNA in PV

‒ SANRECO Phase 2 Study On-Track for Complete Enrollment by Year-End 2025

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and reviewed recent business highlights.

“The updated data we presented at EHA this past quarter were highly encouraging and supportive of the therapeutic potential of divesiran as a first-in-class siRNA in PV,” said Craig Tooman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silence. “The SANRECO Phase 2 trial of divesiran in PV patients continues to progress towards full enrollment this year and remains our top priority.”

Rhonda Hellums, Silence’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are continuing to prioritize investments in key areas where we see the highest potential to deliver near term value, including ensuring the successful completion of the SANRECO Phase 2 trial enrollment by year-end. We ended the quarter with approximately $114.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments and are reiterating our cash runway guidance into 2028.”

Second Quarter 2025 & Recent Business Highlights

Divesiran for Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Presented updated data from the SANRECO Phase 1 study at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Annual Congress, further supporting divesiran’s compelling therapeutic profile, including: Additional data showing that treatment with divesiran led to durable hematocrit control (<45%) and essentially eliminated the need for phlebotomies in the targeted population. Divesiran increased hepcidin and ferritin, resulting in elevation of iron body content and improved iron deficiency. Divesiran was well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Exceeded 50% enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the SANRECO trial and remain on-track to complete enrollment by year-end 2025.

Zerlasiran for Cardiovascular Disease

Completed core Phase 3 readiness activities, including manufacturing and supply scale up. We continue to be in dialogues with potential third-party partners for Phase 3 development of zerlasiran as well as potential future commercialization activities.

Other R&D Updates

Advanced extra-hepatic cell targeting of siRNA where we are seeing promising initial preclinical activity in mice models. As a result, we are prioritizing our extra-hepatic activities and have decided to pause initiating a Phase 1 study of SLN548, our wholly owned siRNA for complement-mediated diseases.

Collaborations

A Phase 1 study of our siRNA product candidate, SLN312, which is licensed to AstraZeneca, is ongoing.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $114.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which are expected to fund our operational plans into 2028.

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $114.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which are expected to fund our operational plans into 2028. Research & Development Expenses: R&D expenses were $17.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the advancement of our clinical trials and an increase in contract manufacturing activities.

R&D expenses were $17.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $13.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily driven by the advancement of our clinical trials and an increase in contract manufacturing activities. General & Administrative Expenses: G&A expenses were $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to a reduction in reporting and compliance requirements, as well as our efforts to increase operating efficiencies.

G&A expenses were $5.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to a reduction in reporting and compliance requirements, as well as our efforts to increase operating efficiencies. Net Loss: Net loss was $27.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $19.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Silence Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,739 $ 121,330 Short-term investments 72,416 26,004 R&D benefit receivable 19,957 24,396 Other current assets 14,356 14,664 Trade receivables 85 972 Total current assets 148,553 187,366 Property, plant and equipment 1,775 1,818 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58 157 Goodwill 10,617 9,392 Other intangible assets 317 312 Other long-term assets 3,913 3,590 Total assets $ 165,233 $ 202,635 Current liabilities Contract liabilities $ (457 ) $ (306 ) Trade and other payables (14,311 ) (16,399 ) Operating lease liabilities, current — (117 ) Total current liabilities (14,768 ) (16,822 ) Contract liabilities (56,310 ) (51,790 ) Total liabilities $ (71,078 ) $ (68,612 ) Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares - par value £0.05 per share; 141,701,848 shares

issued at June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 141,674,074) (10,290 ) (10,288 ) Additional paid-in capital (615,113 ) (609,560 ) Accumulated deficit 529,844 474,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,404 11,781 Total shareholders' equity (94,155 ) (134,023 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (165,233 ) $ (202,635 )

Silence Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 224 $ 756 $ 366 $ 16,455 Cost of sales (85 ) (3,333 ) (139 ) (6,133 ) Gross profit 139 (2,577 ) 227 10,322 Research and development costs (17,647 ) (13,802 ) (38,460 ) (25,647 ) General and administrative expenses (5,131 ) (7,009 ) (12,815 ) (13,644 ) Restructuring charges (1,324 ) — (1,324 ) — Operating loss (23,963 ) (23,388 ) (52,372 ) (28,969 ) Foreign currency (loss)/gain, net (6,613 ) (222 ) (10,382 ) 129 Other income, net 861 1,351 1,830 2,017 Benefit from R&D credit 2,371 2,732 5,050 5,228 Loss before income tax expense (27,344 ) (19,527 ) (55,874 ) (21,595 ) Income tax expense (10 ) (228 ) (10 ) (472 ) Net Loss $ (27,354 ) $ (19,755 ) $ (55,884 ) $ (22,067 ) Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 141,696,047 140,208,929 141,687,438 136,045,022

