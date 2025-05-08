Silence Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Company further extends cash guidance into 2028

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc, Nasdaq: SLN (“Silence” or “the Company”), a global clinical-stage company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and reviewed recent business highlights.

“Silence delivered another strong quarter focused on clinical and operational execution,” said Craig Tooman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silence. “We remain focused on advancing enrollment into the SANRECO Phase 2 study of divesiran, a first-in-class siRNA program in PV, and continue to be on-track to complete enrollment by the end of this year. We are also looking forward to sharing additional results from the Phase 1 portion of the SANRECO study during an oral presentation at EHA next month.”

Rhonda Hellums, Chief Financial Officer at Silence, added, “We ended the first quarter with over $136 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. To maintain a healthy financial position while prioritizing the advancement of our core PV program, we are implementing cost savings initiatives and further extending our cash guidance into 2028. We remain committed to realizing the vast potential of our proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform and will continue to invest prudently in areas where we see the greatest opportunity to enhance value to Silence stakeholders.”

First Quarter 2025 & Recent Business Highlights

Divesiran for Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Additional Phase 1 results from the SANRECO study of divesiran in PV patients have been accepted for oral presentation during the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Annual Congress being held in Milan, Italy from June 12 – 15, 2025.

Advanced patient enrollment into the Phase 2 portion of the SANRECO study of divesiran in PV patients and remain on-track to complete enrollment by year-end 2025.

Zerlasiran for Cardiovascular Disease

Advanced core Phase 3 readiness activities, including manufacturing and supply scale up, which remain on-track to complete by mid-2025. Partnering discussions for potential Phase 3 development are ongoing.

Collaborations

A Phase 1 study of SLN312 (licensed to AstraZeneca) is ongoing.

Corporate Updates

Appointed Tim McInerney to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 5, 2025. Mr. McInerney is a seasoned executive and board member with over 30 years of experience in both the investment and pharmaceutical industries.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $136.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $147.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $136.5 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $147.3 million as of December 31, 2024. R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $20.8 million, an increase of $9.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the advancement of our clinical trials and an increase in manufacturing activities for our proprietary programs.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $20.8 million, an increase of $9.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the advancement of our clinical trials and an increase in manufacturing activities for our proprietary programs. G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily due to the cost of additional reporting and compliance requirements in connection with our transition to becoming a domestic issuer and large accelerated filer.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $7.7 million, an increase of $1.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase is primarily due to the cost of additional reporting and compliance requirements in connection with our transition to becoming a domestic issuer and large accelerated filer. Net Loss: Net loss was $28.5 million, or $0.20 basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss was $28.5 million, or $0.20 basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2024. Total ADSs outstanding were approximately 47,230,283 as of March 31, 2025.

Updates to 2025 Financial Guidance

Silence has implemented cost savings initiatives to strengthen its financial position and further extend its cash runway into 2028. These measures include general and administrative reductions, as well as further prioritizing early-stage research projects and resources. The Company remains committed to realizing the vast potential of its proprietary mRNAi GOLD™ platform and will continue to invest prudently in key areas focused on enhancing value to Silence stakeholders.

Silence Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Period ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,886 $ 121,330 Short-term investments 71,648 26,004 R&D benefit receivable 16,796 24,396 Other current assets 16,419 14,664 Trade receivables 41 972 Total current assets 169,790 187,366 Property, plant and equipment 1,693 1,818 Operating lease right-of-use assets 107 157 Goodwill 9,784 9,392 Other intangible assets 310 312 Other long-term assets 3,614 3,590 Total assets $ 185,298 $ 202,635 Current liabilities Contract liabilities $ (392 ) $ (306 ) Trade and other payables (18,812 ) (16,399 ) Operating lease liabilities, current (60 ) (117 ) Total current liabilities (19,264 ) (16,822 ) Contract liabilities (53,291 ) (51,790 ) Total liabilities $ (72,555 ) $ (68,612 ) Commitments and contingencies (Note 20) Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares - par value £0.05 per share; 141,690,850 shares

issued at March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 141,674,074) (10,289 ) (10,288 ) Additional paid-in capital (613,074 ) (609,560 ) Accumulated deficit 502,536 474,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 8,084 11,781 Total shareholders' equity (112,743 ) (134,023 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ (185,298 ) $ (202,635 )

Silence Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 142 $ 15,699 Cost of sales (54 ) (2,800 ) Gross profit 88 12,899 Research and development costs (20,813 ) (11,845 ) General and administrative expenses (7,684 ) (6,635 ) Operating loss (28,409 ) (5,581 ) Foreign currency (loss)/gain, net (3,769 ) 351 Other income, net 969 667 Benefit from R&D credit 2,679 2,495 Loss before income tax expense (28,530 ) (2,068 ) Income tax expense — (244 ) Net Loss $ (28,530 ) $ (2,312 ) Loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.02 )

