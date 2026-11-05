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Silence Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on SANRECO Phase 2 Study of Divesiran in Polycythemia Vera at ASH 2026

November 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SLN #SenseofSilence--Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced that data from its SANRECO Phase 2 study of divesiran, a first-in-class siRNA silencing TMPRSS6, in polycythemia vera (PV) was accepted for oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held December 12-15, 2026 in New Orleans, LA.



Presentation Details:

Presenting Author: Marina Kremyanskaya MD PhD (Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai)

Title: Sanreco phase 2 randomized, double-blind trial of divesiran in patients with polycythemia vera

Publication Number: 928

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Molecular Insights and New Approaches in MPNs
Session Date: December 14, 2026
Presentation Time: 3:30 PM-3:45 PM CT
Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO) - Hall B

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming people’s lives by silencing diseases through precision engineered medicines created with proprietary siRNA (short interfering RNA) technology. Silence leverages its mRNAi GOLD™ platform to create innovative siRNA therapies designed to precisely target and silence genes that cause disease. The Company is advancing a growing pipeline of siRNA product candidates targeting areas of high unmet need across rare and common diseases where treatments are limited or inadequate. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.


Contacts

Inquiries:

Silence Therapeutics plc
Gem Hopkins, VP, Head of IR and Corporate Communications
+1 (646) 637-3208
ir@silence-therapeutics.com

Europe Events Phase 2 Hematology
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