SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 and Provides Business Update

March 11, 2026 | 
11 min read
  • Generated TPOXX Product Revenues of $88 Million in 2025
     
  • Received $13 Million International Procurement Order for Oral TPOXX in January 2026
     
  • Corporate Update Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (Nasdaq: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

“In 2025, we continued to advance SIGA's key long-term priorities, including securing $27 million in additional U.S. Government funding to support development activities, while generating $88 million in product revenues and $24 million in pre-tax operating income,” stated Diem Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer. “In 2026, we are focused on building on our long-standing track record as a successful partner to the U.S. Government and international governments to secure new procurement contracts and orders that will serve as the foundation of our revenues in the years ahead. Accordingly, in January, we started the year strong and received a $13 million procurement order from a customer in the Asia Pacific region for oral TPOXX.”

Summary Financial Results

($ in millions, except
per share amounts)		Three Months Ended
December 31		 Year  Ended
December 31
 2025 2024 2025 2024
Product sales(1)$2.2 $79.8 $88.0 $133.3
Total revenues(2)$3.8 $81.4 $94.6 $138.7
Operating (loss)/income(3) (4)($9.5) $57.1 $23.7 $70.0
(Loss)/income before income taxes(3)($7.9) $58.6 $30.4 $76.1
Net (loss)/income($5.4) $45.7 $23.3 $59.2
Diluted (loss)/income per share($0.08) $0.63 $0.32 $0.82
 

(1) Includes supportive services related to product sales. 
(2) Includes research and development revenues.
(3) Operating (loss)/income excludes, and (Loss)/Income before income taxes includes, other income. Both line items exclude the impact of income taxes.
(4) Differences in operating income margin between periods reflect different product mixes in those periods. 

Key Activities

  • In January 2026, the Company received an order from a country in the Asia Pacific region for $13 million of oral TPOXX® treatment courses. The procurement order is part of a recently signed multi-year contract that includes options for the potential purchase of additional courses. Courses under the $13 million procurement order are expected to be delivered in 2026.

  • During 2025, the Company generated $53 million of oral TPOXX revenues and $26 million of IV TPOXX revenues in connection with deliveries to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. Additionally, the Company delivered $6 million of oral TPOXX to a repeating international customer.

  • In July 2025, based on the results of recently completed mpox clinical trials, the European Medicine Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) initiated a referral procedure for tecovirimat to determine whether the benefit-risk balance of the product remains positive for each of its approved indications. When it meets in March 2026, SIGA expects the CHMP will confirm the positive benefit-risk balance of tecovirimat as a treatment for smallpox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications, and maintain those indications in the product label. Regarding mpox, based on the results of the mpox clinical trials, SIGA expects the CHMP will recommend withdrawal of the mpox indication.

  • In June 2025, the Company’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) 19C contract (with the U.S. Government) was modified to add $13 million of funding to the Company’s TPOXX pediatric development program. In combination with the $14 million of funding added in April 2025 to support manufacturing activities, $27 million of development funding was added to the BARDA 19C contract during the second quarter.
     
  • In March 2025, the Company received a procurement order for $26 million of IV TPOXX from the U.S. Government under the 19C BARDA contract.

Conference Call and Webcast

SIGA will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 4:30 P.M. ET.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-800-717-1738 for domestic callers or 1-646-307-1865 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.siga.com in the Investor Relations section of the website, or by clicking here. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers and using Conference ID: 1122478. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT SIGA

SIGA is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company and leader in global health focused on the development of innovative medicines to treat and prevent infectious diseases. With a primary focus on orthopoxviruses, we are dedicated to protecting humanity against the world’s most severe infectious diseases, including those that occur naturally, accidentally, or intentionally. Through partnerships with governments and public health agencies, we work to build a healthier and safer world by providing essential countermeasures against these global health threats. For more information about SIGA, visit www.siga.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements relating to SIGA’s future business development and plans. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations, our expectations regarding the results of the referral procedure for tecovirimat initiated by CHMP, and statements relating to the progress of SIGA’s development programs and timelines for bringing products to market, and delivering products to domestic and international customers under procurement contracts, such as the 19C BARDA Contract (the "BARDA Contract"), with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA"). The words “may,” “continue,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “target,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. SIGA’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond SIGA’s control, including, but not limited to, (i) the risk that SIGA may not complete performance under the BARDA Contract on schedule or in accordance with contractual terms, (ii) the risk that SIGA is not able to enter into new contracts to supply TPOXX® to the U.S. Government, (iii) the risk that the nascent international biodefense market does not develop to a degree that allows SIGA to continue to successfully market TPOXX® internationally, (iv) the risk that potential products, including potential alternative uses or formulations of TPOXX® that appear promising to SIGA or its collaborators, cannot be shown to be efficacious or safe in subsequent pre-clinical or clinical trials, (v) the risk that target timing for deliveries of product to customers, and the recognition of related revenues, are delayed or adversely impacted by the actions, or inaction, of contract manufacturing organizations, or other vendors, within the supply chain, or due to coordination activities between the customer and supply chain vendors, (vi) the risk that SIGA or its collaborators will not obtain or maintain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market these or other potential products or uses, (vii) the risk that SIGA may not be able to secure or enforce sufficient legal rights in its products, including intellectual property protection, (viii) the risk that any challenge to SIGA’s patent and other property rights, if adversely determined, could affect SIGA’s business and, even if determined favorably, could be costly, (ix) the risk that regulatory requirements applicable to SIGA’s products may result in the need for further or additional testing or documentation that will delay or prevent SIGA from seeking, obtaining or maintaining needed approvals to market these products, (x) the risk that the volatile and competitive nature of the biotechnology industry may hamper SIGA’s efforts to develop or market its products, (xi) the risk that changes in domestic or foreign economic and market conditions may affect SIGA’s ability to advance its research or may affect its products adversely, (xii) the effect of federal, state, and foreign regulation, including drug regulation and international trade regulation, on SIGA’s businesses, (xiii) the impacts of significant recent shifts in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, retaliatory tariff measures, and subsequent modifications or suspensions thereof, and market reactions to such policies and resulting trade disputes, (xiv) the risk of disruptions to SIGA’s supply chain for the manufacture of TPOXX®, causing delays in SIGA’s research and development activities, causing delays or the re-allocation of funding in connection with SIGA’s government contracts, or diverting the attention of government staff overseeing SIGA’s government contracts, (xv) risks associated with actions or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling, or the changes in the U.S. administration, and (xvi) the risk that the U.S. or foreign governments' responses (including inaction) to national or global economic conditions or infectious diseases, are ineffective and may adversely affect SIGA’s business, as well as the risks and uncertainties included in Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and SIGA's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. SIGA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts: 
InvestorsMedia
Suzanne Harnett
sharnett@siga.com		Holly Stevens, CG Life
hstevens@cglife.com


SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $154,966,414  $155,400,262 
Accounts receivable  3,263,736   21,166,129 
Inventory  49,054,873   49,563,880 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,571,841   4,914,613 
Total current assets  212,856,864   231,044,884 
         
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,090,824   1,298,423 
Deferred tax asset, net  4,428,519   10,854,702 
Goodwill  898,334   898,334 
Other assets  192,893   240,683 
Total assets $219,467,434  $244,337,026 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $824,522  $1,340,337 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  6,520,057   5,640,110 
Deferred IV TPOXX® revenue  10,240,000   10,330,800 
Income tax payable  408,000   8,020,366 
Total current liabilities  17,992,579   25,331,613 
Other liabilities  2,653,283   3,200,650 
Total liabilities  20,645,862   28,532,263 
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock ($.0001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 71,611,302 and 71,404,669 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  7,161   7,140 
Additional paid-in capital  241,885,214   238,635,635 
Accumulated deficit  (43,070,803)  (22,838,012)
Total stockholders' equity  198,821,572   215,804,763 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $219,467,434  $244,337,026 
 


SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Years Ended December 31
 
  2025  2024  2023 
Revenues            
Product sales and supportive services $88,048,145  $133,330,181  $130,668,209 
Research and development  6,526,757   5,389,169   9,249,011 
Total revenues  94,574,902   138,719,350   139,917,220 
             
Operating expenses            
Cost of sales and supportive services  29,703,893   31,289,229   17,825,090 
Selling, general and administrative  21,212,694   25,136,050   22,043,023 
Research and development  19,956,159   12,310,797   16,427,942 
Total operating expenses  70,872,746   68,736,076   56,296,055 
Operating income  23,702,156   69,983,274   83,621,165 
Other income, net  6,679,864   6,087,116   4,155,508 
Income before income taxes  30,382,020   76,070,390   87,776,673 
Provision for income taxes  (7,102,877)  (16,856,174)  (19,707,847)
Net and comprehensive income $23,279,143  $59,214,216  $68,068,826 
Basic earnings per share $0.33  $0.83  $0.95 
Diluted earnings per share $0.32  $0.82  $0.95 
Weighted average shares outstanding: basic  71,528,043   71,253,172   71,362,209 
Weighted average shares outstanding: diluted  71,867,627   71,905,712   71,679,270 

New York Earnings Government Funding
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Closeup of businessman give money to robot. Man pass banknote bribe to robotic assistant. AI and technology. Vector illustration.
Funding
AI-Focused Fund Breakout Raises $114M To Support Early-Stage Biotechs
March 10, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The white plane flies against the blue sky, leaving a white trail. Vector illustration
Rare diseases
Prasad’s Departure Could Be ‘Big Win’ for Biotech—Especially Rare Disease Space: Analysts
March 9, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
FDA’s Hoeg Reportedly Trying To Hire Friend, Fellow Antidepressant Skeptic
March 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Insights
From Grants to Family Offices: Building a Unified Financing Strategy in Biotech
March 5, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker