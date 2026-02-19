SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Shoulder Innovations to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. ("Shoulder Innovations") (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced that members of management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2026 Musculoskeletal Conference. The presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.  

A live and archived version of the presentation will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Shoulder Innovations website at https://ir.shoulderinnovations.com/.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Contact

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@shoulderinnovations.com

