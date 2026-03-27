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Shimadzu Medical Systems USA renews HCAI Special Seismic Certification Approval for Radiographic System

March 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. (SPI) which is fully owned by Shimadzu Corporation, Japan, is excited to announce it has renewed HCAI Special Seismic Certification approval for the RADspeed family.

The successful completion of this certification ensures earthquake resistance capability and allows us to offer our latest general radiography system and its cutting-edge clinical solutions to healthcare facilities in the state of California.

Shimadzu's RADspeed Pro SR5 Version offers completely redesigned controls for performing radiography using a console with effortless operability and better visibility. The handle shape of the X-ray tube support has been improved for easier gripping. The "VISION SUPPORT" imaging assistance function, which mounts an optical camera to the X-ray irradiation field, allows the overlay of the patient's image on the monitor with the X-ray irradiation area and the position of the X-ray detector. This supports the smooth determination of imaging positions, which is usually time-consuming. If the patient moves from the determined position, the optical camera detects the movement and notifies with sound and display, reducing the risk of retakes. These new features enhance the efficiency of examination procedures and reduce the burden on healthcare workers and patients.

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Corporation, founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan is the parent of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc. doing business as Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic equipment including conventional, interventional, and digital X-Ray systems. Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Long Beach, CA with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, TX, Kenmore, WA, and the greater Chicago area. Visit SMS at: www.shimadzu-usa.com or call (800) 228-1429.

For further information contact:

Frank Serrao

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shimadzu-medical-systems-usa-renews-hcai-special-seismic-certification-approval-for-radiographic-system-302725493.html

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

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