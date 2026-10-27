SetPoint Medical Appoints Dan Dearen to Its Board of Directors

Accomplished MedTech executive brings nearly four decades of financial leadership, commercialization expertise and experience building high-growth medical technology companies

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SetPoint Medical, a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dan Dearen to its Board of Directors. Dearen brings nearly 40 years of executive leadership experience in the medical device and life sciences industries, including a track record of building and scaling innovative medical technology companies, leading capital market transactions and creating shareholder value.

"Dan's extensive financial, operational and strategic experience will be invaluable as we scale SetPoint Medical's commercial operations and advance our pipeline," said Murthy V. Simhambhatla, Ph.D., president and CEO of SetPoint Medical. "His proven ability to help innovative companies evolve into successful commercial enterprises is especially important as we enter our next phase of growth."

Dearen previously served as president, co-founder and chief financial officer of Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company that developed and commercialized innovative neuromodulation therapies for bladder and bowel dysfunction. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in taking Axonics public in 2018, building the company's financial and operational infrastructure, and supporting its rapid commercial growth. Axonics was acquired by Boston Scientific in November 2024 for $3.7 billion.

Prior to Axonics, Dearen served as chief operating and financial officer of Vessix Vascular, which was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2012 for $425 million. Earlier in his career, he held senior financial leadership positions at multiple venture-backed medical technology companies and worked in venture capital. Dearen also serves on the boards of several medical technology companies, including Imperative Care, InspireMD, Beta Bionics and JenaValve Technology.

"SetPoint Medical is at a pivotal moment, with the potential to redefine how chronic autoimmune diseases are treated," said Dearen. "I'm honored to join the board as the company advances toward its next phase of growth. Throughout my career, I've helped breakthrough medical technology companies navigate key inflection points and scale their business. I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to help them bring this promising technology to more patients."

About SetPoint Medical



SetPoint Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving care for people living with chronic autoimmune diseases. The company's FDA-approved SetPoint® System is the first neuroimmune modulation therapy available for people living with rheumatoid arthritis, offering a novel, device-based alternative for those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate biologic or targeted drug therapies. SetPoint's proprietary integrated neurostimulation platform is designed to activate innate anti-inflammatory pathways in the vagus nerve to reduce inflammation and restore immunologic setpoint. With a vision to redefine the care of autoimmune conditions, SetPoint is also planning to evaluate its platform technology for other conditions including multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.setpointmedical.com.

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SOURCE SetPoint Medical