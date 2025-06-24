Serina Therapeutics to Present at FORCE Family Office Investor Webinar on June 26, 2025

How Parkinson’s affects million – and why current treatments are not enough

Continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS): a next-gen approach to Parkinson’s care

Serina’s drug candidate SER-252 is designed to deliver continuous symptom relief

Join Serina CEO Steve Ledger for this live event hosted by FORCE Family Office

HUNTSVILLE, AL, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Steve Ledger will present at an upcoming FORCE Family Office investor webinar titled "New Drug Optimization Platform to Transform Parkinson’s Care.” The Event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

In this presentation, Mr. Ledger will discuss how advanced Parkinson’s disease impacts millions of people worldwide by affecting their ability to move and maintain quality of life. He will highlight the limitations of current medications, which often wear off quickly or cause unwanted side effects like tremors or stiffness. SER-252 is Serina’s propriety polymer conjugate of apomorphine, a clinically proven dopamine agonist, which is designed to deliver continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS), which aims to provide smoother, longer-lasting symptom control and greater convenience. The discussion will also explore the unique advantages of Serina’s POZ Platform™, a next-generation drug optimization system with the potential to improve the safety, duration, and tolerability of Parkinson’s treatments and other therapeutics.

The webinar will be hosted by FORCE Family Office CEO, Steve Saltzstein, and include a Q&A session. Attendees may submit questions via the online chat feature during the event.

To register for the complimentary event, please visit:

https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/healthcare/serina-therapeutics-coming-june-26-2025/





About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics, and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatherapeutics.com.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. More information can be found at forcefamilyoffice.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs, or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the potential of Serina’s POZ polymer technology, are forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when any applications may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions; whether and when regulatory authorities may approve any potential applications that may be filed for any drug or vaccine candidates in any jurisdictions, which will depend on a myriad of factors, including making a determination as to whether the product’s benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product’s efficacy and, if approved, whether any such drug or vaccine candidates will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any drug or vaccine candidates; and competitive developments. These risks as well as other risks are more fully discussed in Serina’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Serina’s other periodic reports and documents filed from time to time with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

For inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Riley

sriley@serinatherapeutics.com

(256) 327-9630