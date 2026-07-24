Serina Therapeutics to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference, taking place July 28-29, 2026.

Management will hold virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Please contact your BTIG representative to request a meeting.

About the POZ Platform™

Serina’s proprietary POZ technology is based on a synthetic, water-soluble, low viscosity polymer called poly(2-oxazoline). The POZ platform is engineered to provide greater control in drug loading and more precision in the rate of release of attached drugs delivered via subcutaneous injection. The therapeutic agents in Serina’s product candidates are typically well-understood and marketed drugs that are effective but limited by pharmacokinetic profiles that can include toxicity, side effects and short half-life.

Serina believes that by using POZ technology, drugs with narrow therapeutic windows can be designed to maintain more desirable and stable levels in the blood.

Serina’s POZ platform delivery technology has potential for use across a broad range of payloads and indications. Serina intends to advance additional applications of the POZ platform via out-licensing, co-development, or other partnership arrangements, including the non-exclusive license agreement with Pfizer Inc. to use Serina’s POZ polymer technology in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery formulations.

About SER-252 (POZ-apomorphine)

SER-252 is an investigational apomorphine therapy developed with Serina’s POZ platform and designed to provide continuous dopaminergic stimulation (CDS). CDS has been shown to reduce the severity of levodopa-related motor complications (dyskinesia) in Parkinson’s disease. Preclinical studies support the potential of SER-252 to provide CDS without skin reactions.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ Platform™ provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology. For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Riley

sriley@serinatherapeutics.com

(256) 327-9630