SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Septerna to Participate in 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:25 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, Florida.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna
Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform™ is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Leck, THRUST
renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:
Carly Scaduto, THRUST
carly@thrustsc.com


Northern California Events
Septerna, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves