Septerna to Participate in 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Septerna, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEPN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug discovery, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:25 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, Florida.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investors section of the company’s website at www.septerna.com. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Septerna

Septerna, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a world-class team of GPCR experts and drug developers advancing cutting-edge science to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies for patients with significant unmet needs. The company’s proprietary Native Complex Platform™ is designed to enable new approaches to GPCR drug discovery and has led to the development of a diverse pipeline of novel oral small molecule drug candidates. Septerna is advancing programs in endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, metabolic diseases and additional therapeutic areas, both independently and with partners. For more information, please visit www.septerna.com.

