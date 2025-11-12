SUBSCRIBE
Senzime to Present at Redeye and BioStock Investor Conferences

November 12, 2025 | 
UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), a leader in solutions for personalized anesthesia, today announced that Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime, will be presenting at the following investor conferences this week.

Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Theme Event
Date: Nov 12, 2025
Time: 11:45 CET
Event Page: https://www.redeye.se/events/1110236/redeye-theme-medtech-diagnostics-4

Biostock Summit
Date: Nov 13, 2025
Time: 14:40 CET
Event Page: https://biostock.se/event/biostock-life-science-summit/

After the events, the presentations will be uploaded to Senzime's website at https://www.senzime.com/en/reports-presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

