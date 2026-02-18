Senzime Q4 2025: Accelerated Growth and Continued Clear Path to Profitability

Senzime AB's (publ.) (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) year-end report for January - December 2025 is now available on the company's website www.senzime.com.

Financial summary October-December 2025

Net sales increased by 102 percent to MSEK 28.3 (14.0)

Currency-adjusted net sales amounted to MSEK 31.5, an increase of 125 percent

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 25.1 percent (67.4) affected by currency effects, US tariffs and inventory write-down of MSEK 10.7

Gross margin adjusted for inventory write-down amounted to 62.7 percent

Operating profit before depreciation adjusted for inventory write-down amounted to MSEK -24.6 (-25.9)

Profit after financial items amounted to MSEK -43.1 (-27.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.27 (-0.20)

Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2025 amounted to MSEK 74.0 (100.9)

Financial summary January-December 2025

Net sales increased by 78 percent to MSEK 104.0

Currency-adjusted net sales increased by 90 percent to MSEK 111.2

System sales increased by 98 percent to MSEK 38.2 and sales of disposable sensors increased by 68 percent to MSEK 65.8

Gross margin before depreciation amounted to 52.6 percent (64.4)

Gross margin before depreciation adjusted for inventory write-down of MSEK 10.7 amounted to 62.9 percent.

Operating profit before depreciation adjusted for inventory write-down improved by 16 percent to MSEK -88.4 (-105.5)

Strategic events during and after the end of the fourth quarter

Senzime welcomes the first ever guidelines for EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring of children

• Launch of EMGINE™ Sirius, next generation software for the TetraGraph system

• Senzime secures major orders for TetraGraph systems from leading NHS hospital systems in the UK

• Next-generation TetraGraph system receives regulatory PMDA approval in Japan

• Senzime secures major agreements with leading Ivy League hospitals in the US

Senzime secures credit facility totaling SEK 50 million on market terms

Philip Siberg, CEO, comments:

2025 was the year we increased the growth rate and exceeded SEK 100 million in sales. We won a number of major strategic deals, consolidated our leading market position and now have a clearly defined path to profitability ahead of us. Growth in 2025 amounted to 90 percent in constant currencies, corresponding to sales of SEK 111 million. In actual currencies, growth amounted to 78 percent. Behind the increase are even more hospital contracts won and increased utilization rates among existing customers. The fourth quarter ended the year strong with 125 percent growth in constant currencies and 102 percent in actual currencies.

We achieved our communicated target for sales growth in constant currencies and kept costs according to plan. The strengthened krona negatively affected sales figures in 2025 by approximately SEK 7.3 million. This hit the gross margin, which was also negatively affected by new US tariffs. Regardless of these items, the underlying gross margin improved through lower manufacturing costs and an increasing share of sales of disposable sensors.

In 2026, we aim for profitability by the end of the year. Given the large fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate, we clarify the goals for 2026 to maintain strong sales growth in line with recent years and achieve positive cash-flow within the fourth quarter. We do this through the expected strengthened gross margin, stable operating expenses and sales growth with an increasing share of recurring revenues.

Presentation of Senzime's Year-End Report January - December 2025

Senzime invites you to a webcast presentation of the 2025 Year-End Report on February 18, 2026 at 09:00. The presentation will be held by CEO Philip Siberg and will be in English. The webcast and presentation can be viewed on Senzime's website via the link www.senzime.com/sv/investerare.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

