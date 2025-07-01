Senzime Granted New U.S. Patent for TetraGraph System

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent protecting and broadening the unique capabilities of the Senzime TetraGraph system.

The newly granted patent safeguards key parts of the TetraGraph system's proprietary set of algorithms. The innovation, integrated across the TetraGraph product portfolio, enhances the quality of electromyography (EMG)-based signals by filtering out external, periodic noise typically encountered in operating rooms. The result is enhanced and uninterrupted monitoring, accurate neuromuscular indications, ability for personalized drug dosing, optimized timing of extubation, and more.

"Senzime continues to invest in and pioneer innovation in the field of neuromuscular monitoring, holding the most comprehensive IP portfolio in our industry niche. This new patent further strengthens our competitive advantage, enhances patient safety, and underscores our leadership in delivering personalized anesthesia solutions for the operating room," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's growing patent portfolio now comprises 107 issued patents covering its technologies and products, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and patient safety.

The TetraGraph system is a state-of-the-art, quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solution used in over 4,000 operating rooms worldwide. Its proprietary technology enables anesthesiologists to accurately dose neuromuscular blocking agents and their antagonists, and to determine when patients have safely recovered from anesthesia.