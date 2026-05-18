Sensorion Appoints Fred Chereau as Chief Executive Officer

Fred Chereau brings extensive leadership experience across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with deep expertise in gene therapy and company building, driven by a lifelong commitment to patients with rare diseases.

Fred joins from Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease, where he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, following his tenure as President and CEO of LogicBio Therapeutics, which was acquired by Alexion in 2022.

Amit Munshi will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors, having served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2026.

MONTPELLIER, France & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced the appointment of Fred Chereau as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 1, 2026.

Fred brings more than 30 years of leadership and operational experience across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries, combining deep expertise in rare disease drug development and regenerative medicine with a strong track record of building scalable businesses and accelerating growth.

“I am very pleased to welcome Fred, whose appointment represents a significant step forward for Sensorion and comes at a time of strong momentum across our pipeline. Fred brings an exceptional combination of rare disease expertise, deep familiarity with the gene therapy space, and a track record of high-value business development that will play a key role in accelerating the Company’s programs through their next critical phase. His leadership and business acumen are precisely what Sensorion needs as we approach pivotal milestones, and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver on the Company’s clinical and strategic ambitions,” commented Amit Munshi, Chairman of the Board of Sensorion.

Before joining Sensorion, Fred served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Alexion - AstraZeneca Rare Disease, following his tenure as President and CEO of LogicBio Therapeutics, a genomic medicine company focused on rare diseases, acquired by Alexion in 2022. Prior to LogicBio, he served as President and COO of aTyr Pharma. Earlier, he led Pervasis Therapeutics as President and CEO, guiding the company to its acquisition by Shire Pharmaceuticals and subsequently shaping the hereditary angioedema franchise. He began his career in biotechnology at Genzyme, where a decade of increasing responsibility culminated as Vice President and General Manager of the Cardiovascular Business Unit. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Coave Therapeutics. Mr. Chereau holds a B.S. in Physics from Paris University, an M.S. from ESC La Rochelle, and an MBA from INSEAD.

"I am thrilled to join Sensorion at such a defining moment for the field of hearing loss," said Fred Chereau. "Sensorion has built something rare: a focused gene therapy platform with compelling science, a clear clinical path with SENS-601 as the first gene therapy for the most common form of genetic hearing loss, and the trust of leading academic institutions, regulatory agencies, and top-tier investors. My goal is to build on this strong foundation, deepening our partnerships, advancing our programs with urgency, and ultimately delivering transformative therapies to patients and families living with hearing disorders who have waited far too long for solutions."

Mr. Munshi, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2026, will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Board extends its appreciation to Mr. Munshi for his leadership during the transition period. The Company also announced that Géraldine Honnet, M.D., Chief Medical Officer since February 2020, is stepping down from her role to join a privately held biotechnology company. During her tenure, Sensorion advanced from a preclinical-stage company to an active clinical-stage gene therapy organization, initiating the Audiogene Phase 1/2 trial and advancing SENS-601 toward first-in-human development. The Board and the entire Sensorion team extend gratitude to Dr. Honnet for her important contributions to the Company through the years and wish her well in her new position.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear-related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve the diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises programs of a clinical-stage small molecule, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progressed in three Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR0012596468

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026, and available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

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Sensorion

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ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com

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