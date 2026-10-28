Sensorion Announces its Participation in the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress

MONTPELLIER, France & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR001401A9Z0 – ALSEN) (“the Company”), a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel therapies to restore hearing and to treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced its participation in the 33rd European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress, taking place on October 27-30, 2026, at the Congress Center Hamburg (CCH), in Hamburg, Germany.

Lise Barrot, Preclinical Scientist at Sensorion, will present the following poster at the ESGCT Annual Congress:

Presentation type: Poster Presentation (P0109)

Title: In vitro assessment of functional gap junctions for novel AAV-based GJB2 gene therapy developed to treat DFNB1A deafness

Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Time: 1:30pm to 3:30pm CET

Room: Congress Center Hamburg (CCH), Poster Area

Laurent Desire, Head of Preclinical Development at Sensorion, will present the following poster at the ESGCT Annual Congress:

Presentation type: Poster Presentation (P0498)

Title: SENS-601, a Novel Adeno Associated Vector-Based Gene Therapy as a Treatment for the Autosomal Recessive Non-Syndromic Deafness 1A (DFNB1A)

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 2:00pm to 4:00pm CET

Room: Congress Center Hamburg (CCH), Poster Area

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About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore hearing and to treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. SENS-601 (GJB2-GT) is the Company’s lead gene therapy program, targeting hearing loss related to mutations in the GJB2 gene to address important hearing loss segments in adults and children developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. Sensorion’s pipeline also consists of a clinical-stage small molecule program, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progressed in three Phase II proof of concept clinical studies: firstly, in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing, with analysis completed in Q1 2026. Secondly, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation, completed in 2024. Thirdly, a Phase II study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in 2022.

www.sensorion.com

Label: SENSORION

ISIN: FR001401A9Z0

Mnemonic: ALSEN

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion, its business and its financial position. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the 2025 full year report published on March 18, 2026 and in the 2026 half-year report published on September 23, 2026, both available on our website and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Investor Relations

Sensorion

Nicolas Bogler, Investor Relations and Communication

ir.contact@sensorion-pharma.com

Press Relations

Maarc Communication

Bruno Arabian / +33(0)6 87 88 47 26

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr