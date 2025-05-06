Sensorion Announces its Participation in the American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, today announced its participation at the 28th Annual American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy Meeting (ASGCT), taking place on May 13-17, 2025, in New-Orleans, United States of America.

On this occasion, Rafik Boudra, Preclinical Group Leader Technology & Innovation Platform at Sensorion, will present the 2 following posters on May 15, 2025:

Poster N°1556

Title: Safety and efficacy of GJB2-GT, an adeno associated viral vector-based gene therapy treatment candidate for the autosomal recessive non-syndromic deafness 1A (DFNB1A)

Poster N° 1559

Title: GJB2 gene therapy-response of two pre-clinical mouse models of the most frequent form of human deafness, DFNB1A

This poster is presented in collaboration with the Auditory Therapies Innovation Laboratory headed by Professor Christine PETIT at Hearing Institute, research center of the Institut Pasteur

Date: May 15, 2025

Time: 5.30 pm - 7.00 pm CT

Room: Morial Convention Center, Poster Hall, Hall I2

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need. Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates.

It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness, developed in the framework of its broad strategic collaboration focused on the genetics of hearing with the Institut Pasteur. SENS-501 (OTOF-GT) currently being developed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, targets deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin and GJB2-GT targets hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

Sensorion’s portfolio also comprises programs of a clinical-stage small molecule, SENS-401 (Arazasetron), for the treatment and prevention of hearing loss disorders. Sensorion’s small molecule progresses in a Phase 2 proof of concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) for the preservation of residual hearing. Sensorion, with partner Cochlear Limited, completed in 2024 a Phase 2a study of SENS-401 for the residual hearing preservation in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

