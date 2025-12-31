Sensiva Health names Donovan Blakney as Chief Operating Officer

Donovan Blakney to lead operations at Sensiva Health, effective immediately.

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensiva Health today announced that Donovan Blakney has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. He starts in his new role effective immediately.

Donovan Blakney brings extensive experience in direct-to-consumer and healthcare operations, with a proven track record at Sensiva Health. He joined the company as Director of Operations in 2020 and advanced to Vice President of Operations, where he has played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence across Sensiva's laboratory, software, manufacturing, and distribution verticals. Notably, Donovan led efforts to launch Sensiva's medical device facility and distribution network, executing numerous domestic and international testing programs. His expertise in scaling operations, managing internal and external teams, and bridging customer needs with enterprise service lines will be instrumental in advancing Sensiva's evolving mission.

As Sensiva Health continues its strategic shift from a primary focus in molecular infectious disease diagnostics and infection control (SHIELD) to expanded precision medicine offerings, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx) and genetic cancer testing, Donovan's leadership will support this growth. The company has also recently added a secondary laboratory to its portfolio (ELITE), enhancing upcoming cancer testing capabilities nationwide.

Blakney's top priorities as COO include enhancing operational scalability and expanding innovative programs like Sensiva Shield while advancing NGS genetics, toxicology, and PGx service lines, preparing for upcoming advanced genetic cancer testing (January 2026) and ensuring seamless delivery of Sensiva services across laboratory, distribution, and technology operations.

"The integrated solutions at Sensiva Health highlight the vital role of efficient, innovative operations in delivering patient-centered healthcare nationwide. I'm honored to step into this role and continue building on our strong foundation including our evolution toward precision medicine with cancer testing," said Donovan Blakney.

This appointment follows the promotion of former Chief Operating Officer Ben Williamson to Chief Executive Officer in September 2024.

"We are thrilled to promote Donovan to Chief Operating Officer at Sensiva Health. He is a proven leader with deep operational expertise and a customer-focused approach that perfectly aligns with our core values. As we expand beyond infectious disease into cutting-edge arenas like NGS, PGx, and advanced genetic cancer testing, we are confident Donovan will drive continued growth, efficiency, and innovation across company-wide operations," said Ben Williamson, Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to take on this expanded role and contribute further to the vision that has positioned Sensiva as a leader in infection prevention and molecular diagnostics. The team's commitment to quality, innovation, and the human impact of our work motivates me every day, and I look forward to scaling our services to benefit more partners and patients across the country," said Blakney.

A statement from the Board of Directors:

"On behalf of Sensiva Health, we are delighted to appoint Donovan Blakney as COO. His track record of operational leadership and dedication to Sensiva's growth will strengthen our executive team as we continue to expand our enterprise solutions, including the transition to advanced genetic cancer testing capabilities. We are optimistic about the future of Sensiva Health and the value Donovan will bring to our operations, employees, partners, and customers."

About Sensiva Health Sensiva Health is a cutting-edge infection prevention and precision medicine-driven healthcare solutions company. Building on its foundation in enterprise infection prevention and control services and molecular diagnostics, Sensiva is expanding into next-generation sequencing (NGS) genetics, toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and advanced genetic cancer testing for solid tumors, liquid biopsy, and blood cancers. The company provides the science, technology, and infrastructure to power critical healthcare initiatives for our most vulnerable populations and their providers. Headquarters and molecular laboratory (Cormeum Lab Services) are located in New Orleans. Sensiva serves all 50 states nationally.

