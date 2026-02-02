SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sensient Announces Conference Call - January 30, 2026

February 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) will hold its earnings call and webcast to discuss 2025 fourth quarter and year-end results at 8:30 a.m. CST on Friday, February 13, 2026. Investors may access the live webcast on the Company’s web site at investor.sensient.com. Alternatively, investors may join the conference call by contacting Chorus Call Inc. at (844) 492-3726 or (412) 317-1078.



A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s web site following the call. The call transcript will be available on the Company’s web site on or after February 18, 2026.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.sensient.com

Source: Sensient Technologies Corporation


Contacts

Sensient Investor Relations
(414) 347-3706

Wisconsin Events Earnings
