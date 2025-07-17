SUBSCRIBE
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2025 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

July 17, 2025 
GERMANTOWN, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter 2025 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-800-225-9448 (US/Canada) or 1-203-518-9708 (International), passcode SENSQ2, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
investors@senseonics.com


