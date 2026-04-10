Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) today announced that Company management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 16th, 2026 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Sensei website at investors.senseibio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. Following the acquisition of Faeth Therapeutics, Sensei's lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Sensei is also completing a Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug, its V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors. Sensei intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

Stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

senseibio@consortpartners.com