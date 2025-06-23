Semaglutide Increases Walking Capacity in Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease and Type 2 Diabetes

Common obesity drug reduced the risk of disease progression by 54%

CHICAGO, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a new analysis demonstrates the vascular benefits of semaglutide in patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and type 2 diabetes, including improvement in symptoms, quality of life, and disease progression in patients. An analysis of the STRIDE trial was presented as a late-breaking symposium at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) in Chicago and simultaneously published in Diabetes Care®.

PAD is a serious condition impacting 230 million individuals globally and up to 30% of people with diabetes. PAD narrows arteries and reduces blood flow to the legs, causing marked disability, affecting quality of life, and putting people at increased risk of severe complications including amputations and death. Treatment options are currently limited, and little advancements in PAD treatment have occurred for more than 25 years.

The STRIDE trial is a phase 3, multinational, double-blind, randomized clinical trial conducted at 112 outpatient clinical trial sites in 20 countries in North America, Asia, and Europe. 792 patients aged 18 years and older with type 2 diabetes and PAD with intermittent claudication (a symptom of PAD that causes muscle pain or cramping in the legs during physical activity) and reduced ankle-brachial or toe-brachial index (indicators of restricted blood flow to the legs), were randomly assigned to receive either semaglutide (n=396) or placebo (n=396) over a 52-week period to assess the impact on walking capacity, symptoms, and quality of life. The median age was 68 years, and 195 (25%) participants were female and 597 (75%) were male.

The sub-analysis builds on results previously published in The Lancet, demonstrating that semaglutide significantly improved walking outcomes in people with PAD and diabetes, enhanced quality of life, and reduced the risk of disease progression by 54%. At week 52, the estimated median ratio to baseline in maximum walking distance was 1.21 in the semaglutide group compared to 1.08 in the placebo group. Semaglutide was well tolerated, with no treatment-related deaths and a low rate of serious adverse events (1%), consistent with its known safety profile. The analyses from STRIDE presented new and critical information on the benefits of semaglutide, which were observed independent of baseline levels of A1C, duration of diabetes, or intensity of diabetes. Furthermore, the benefits were seen across all BMI categories and regardless of the treatment with SGLT2 inhibitors.

"These findings indicate that clinicians can now recognize semaglutide as a vascular protective medication, with benefits that extend beyond lowering weight or A1C," said Professor Subodh Verma, MD, PhD, FRCSC, FAHA, FCAHS, cardiovascular surgeon, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada, and senior author of the STRIDE trial. "The totality of data now suggest that in people with diabetes, semaglutide favorably affects the pipes [atherosclerosis], pump [heart failure], filter [kidney outcomes]. And, in patients with PAD, these new data provide robust evidence that semaglutide is a therapy to improve their function, quality of life, and progression of disease."The study authors indicate that further research is warranted to understand whether these benefits extend to individuals with PAD who do not have diabetes.

