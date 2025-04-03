SEKISUI Diagnostics to Provide Metrix® COVID/Flu Test to the Point-of-Care and Home Test Markets

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Diagnostics, a global medical diagnostics manufacturer, announces the launch of the Metrix® COVID/Flu Test, the second assay on the Metrix® Molecular Platform for use at the point-of-care and in the home. In January 2024, SEKISUI Diagnostics and Aptitude Medical Systems (Aptitude), formalized an exclusive distribution agreement to sell the Aptitude Metrix® COVID-19 Test in the United States. Following Aptitude’s recent FDA authorization, SEKISUI Diagnostics will now also offer the COVID/Flu combo test.

The Metrix® COVID/Flu Test is a molecular test intended for the qualitative detection and differentiation of RNA from SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and Influenza B from anterior nares swab samples. Results are available in 20 minutes, and the test requires just seconds of hands-on time.

“The unique features of this test are what make this addition to our portfolio so exciting. It is not only one of the most affordable molecular multiplex tests on the market, but the simple procedure, which only requires a few steps and minimal hands-on time, allows it to be used in a variety of healthcare settings. This includes urgent care, mobile health, physician offices, and remote or underserved areas. By bringing the lab to the end user, we are enabling more accessible and timely diagnostics, ensuring that patients receive the care they need, wherever they are. This innovation is a game-changer for healthcare delivery, making high-quality diagnostics available to all.”, said Lee Lipski, Sr. VP, Strategy & Business Management, SEKISUI Diagnostics.

“The Metrix COVID/Flu test is the next step in Aptitude’s journey to transform infectious disease diagnostics. Metrix detects and differentiates three viruses, in 20 minutes, with one test - in a form factor that disrupts cost and usability barriers.”, said Dr. Scott Ferguson, CEO and co-founder of Aptitude. “We’re continuing to deliver on our promise to consumers and we are delighted to build on our successful partnership with SEKISUI Diagnostics, which expands access to Metrix, giving any healthcare provider the power of molecular without any of the barriers.”

SEKISUI Diagnostics is a well-known provider of many rapid diagnostic solutions to the professional and home testing markets through a portfolio of tests under the OSOM® and Acucy® brands. They also supply tests through the HHS/ASPR program (COVIDTests.gov) which delivers tests for free to households across the country.

About SEKISUI Diagnostics:

With over 40 years of experience, SEKISUI Diagnostics’ mission is to provide intelligent solutions to enhance life with science and improve the health of all people. We supply innovative medical diagnostics globally to physicians, hospitals, laboratories and alternate testing locations. Our product lines include clinical chemistry reagents, point-of-care tests, home tests, pre-analytic systems as well as enzymes and specialty biochemicals.

About Aptitude:

Aptitude is an innovative deep-tech healthcare company changing how infectious diseases are being detected and treated. Aptitude’s mission is to democratize diagnostics by bringing the lab to the end-user via the easy-to-use Metrix platform, delivering actionable lab-quality molecular results in minutes. The Metrix tests can be run anywhere and anytime, including physician offices, pharmacies, and in home settings. Aptitude has an extensive development pipeline to deliver on this mission for a wide range of health and wellness conditions.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an EUA; This product has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, and Influenza B, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19, Flu A, and Flu B under Section 564(b) (1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb 3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

