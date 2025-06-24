Segal Trials Investigator Dr. Olga Lapeyra Contributes to Pivotal Migraine Study Leading to FDA Approval of Atzumi™

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Segal Trials, a South Florida-based clinical research network specializing in psychiatric and neurological disorders, is proud to recognize the contributions of Dr. Olga Lapeyra to the successful Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Atzumi™ (dihydroergotamine nasal powder), recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

As a principal investigator at Segal Trials, Dr. Lapeyra played an important role in the Atzumi trial, overseeing recruitment, subject care, and clinical integrity throughout the studies. Her efforts led to the successful randomization of 43 subjects and helped support the trial’s momentum and data quality.

“Millions of Americans suffer from the disabling effects of migraine,” said Dr. Olga Lapeyra. “This approval represents a major advancement in offering patients a fast, convenient, and well-tolerated option, particularly for those who haven’t found relief through conventional treatments. I’m proud to have contributed to this meaningful work.”

Migraine remains one of the most prevalent and burdensome neurological conditions, affecting an estimated 40 million people in the U.S. and ranking among the top causes of disability worldwide. Atzumi offers patients a non-injectable formulation of dihydroergotamine (DHE), a longstanding and effective migraine treatment, now delivered via a novel, easy-to-use nasal powder.

About Segal Trials

Founded in 1998, Segal Trials is a privately held clinical research network with sites throughout South Florida. Specializing in psychiatry, neurology, and women’s health, Segal Trials is committed to high-quality phase I-III clinical trials and reaching sponsor enrollment goals.

