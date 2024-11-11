Seer to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA

Fireside chat on Monday, November 11 th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Fireside chat on Monday, November 11 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum in New York, NY

Fireside chat on Thursday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the sessions will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. Archived replays will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

