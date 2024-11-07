Seer Enters into a Co-Marketing and Sales Agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific

Collaboration enhances unprecedented access to deep, unbiased proteomics at scale, enabling deeper insights into human biology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a leading life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced a co-marketing and sales agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, to jointly promote Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite alongside Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral™ mass spectrometers. This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative proteomic technologies, offering researchers an integrated solution for deep, rapid, and unbiased proteomic analysis at scale.

Under this non-exclusive agreement, Thermo Fisher’s global sales force will have the ability to quote and sell Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite, which includes an automation instrument, proprietary engineered nanoparticles, and software analysis suite, enhancing the accessibility of this innovative technology to life science researchers worldwide. The integration is set to commence in early 2025, further expanding the reach of Seer’s platform. The collaboration will also enable Seer and Thermo Fisher to conduct joint marketing activities, including conference promotions, seminars, and webinars, to showcase the combined power of their proteomic platforms.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step in our mission to transform proteomics by integrating our Proteograph Product Suite with Thermo Fisher’s Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometers,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and Chair of Seer. “Thermo Fisher mass spectrometers set the gold standard for proteomics. By enabling Thermo Fisher customers to acquire the Proteograph Product Suite in conjunction with an Orbitrap Astral, we are expanding access to these powerful tools and setting a new standard in proteomics that has the potential to accelerate scientific discoveries and ultimately improve human health.”

The companies will work together to improve workflows, creating a seamless sample-to-data experience that integrates the Proteograph and Astral technologies. The combination of the Proteograph Product Suite and Orbitrap Astral has generated exciting data for academic and commercial customers. Seer and Thermo Fisher plan to collaborate on additional joint research studies, including population scale studies, to demonstrate the comprehensive capabilities of their combined platforms, further solidifying their commitment to advancing the field of proteomics.

“This agreement builds on our existing partnership with Seer and represents a strong advancement in accelerating innovation in proteomics,” said John Lesica, President, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By aligning our technologies, we are providing our customers with a scalable end-to-end solution to enable comprehensive proteomic insights, ultimately driving breakthroughs in understanding human biology and disease.”

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the adoption of Seer’s products and the benefits of the collaboration. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

